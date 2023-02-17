Prasidh Krishna ruled out of IPL 2023 with stress fracture

It also puts him in considerable doubt for the 50-over World Cup at home this October-November

India and Rajasthan Royals fast bowler Prasidh Krishna has been ruled out IPL 2023 with a lumbar stress fracture that will require surgery. This also puts him in considerable doubt for the 50-over World Cup at home this October-November.

Prasidh, who will turn 27 on Sunday, hasn't played any form of competitive cricket since India's ODIs on the tour of Zimbabwe last August. He was subsequently picked for India A's white-ball series against New Zealand A in September, when he first broke down , with scans revealing a stress fracture.

Prasidh has been undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru since, and was initially said to be working towards a full recovery ahead of the Ranji Trophy knockouts in January-February. However, the injury hasn't heeled sufficiently, leading to the NCA and Royals' medical staff, who have been working in close coordination, to recommend surgery.

At the time of his injury, Prasidh had been on the radar of the national selectors for being a point of difference in the middle overs of ODIs with his height, pace and hard lengths. This is also one of the reasons Royals splurged INR 10 crore (USD 1.3 million approx. at the time) at the IPL auction last year, making him the third-costliest signing among fast bowlers ahead of the 2022 season.

Prasidh ended as the second-highest wicket-taker for Royals in a season where they went on to make their first final since 2008. He picked up 19 wickets in 17 matches, including a season's best of 3 for 22 in Qualifier 2 against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Prasidh went on to feature in India's squads during the white-ball tours to England and the Caribbean that followed. So far in 14 ODIs, he has picked up 25 wickets at average of 23.92 and economy rate of 5.32.