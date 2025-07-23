Rahul, Jaiswal patiently see off opening session of Manchester Test
Jaiswal hit the only six of the session and found a way past Archer, who dismissed him in both innings of the Lord's Test
Yashasvi Jaiswal showed off his flexibility - with his body and his batting style - to stay unbeaten in the opening session • Getty Images
KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal batted through the morning unscathed in Manchester to provide supporting evidence to Shubman Gill's belief that this was "a good toss to lose".
Ben Stokes asked India to bat first after winning his fourth consecutive toss of the series, citing the gloomy overhead conditions, but his seamers failed to make inroads. Jaiswal rode his luck early on, with Chris Woakes repeatedly beating him on the outside edge, but there were no genuine chances in the first two hours of the match.
Rahul continued his impressive form, going past 400 runs in the series and becoming the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000 Test runs in England. He played the ball as late as possible and was happy to play senior partner: after Jofra Archer dismissed Jaiswal in both innings at Lord's, Rahul soaked up 25 balls in Archer's initial five-over spell.
Jaiswal - who had to replace a broken bat early in the session - largely played within himself, prompting Alastair Cook to suggest on the BBC's Test Match Special that he must have been reminded of his responsibilities by India coach Gautam Gambhir between Tests. But he did hit the only six of the morning shortly before lunch, throwing his hands at a back-cut when Stokes dropped short and wide.
No team has ever chosen to bowl first at Old Trafford and gone on to win a Test match, and Stokes' belief that his team can defy that trend will be tested after a wicketless first session. The morning started with the stands half-empty and long queues outside, which Lancashire said were prompted by strict bag searches.