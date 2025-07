Rahul, Jaiswal patiently see off opening session of Manchester Test

Rahul continued his impressive form, going past 400 runs in the series and becoming the fifth Indian batter to score 1,000 Test runs in England . He played the ball as late as possible and was happy to play senior partner: after Jofra Archer dismissed Jaiswal in both innings at Lord's, Rahul soaked up 25 balls in Archer's initial five-over spell.

Jaiswal - who had to replace a broken bat early in the session - largely played within himself, prompting Alastair Cook to suggest on the BBC's Test Match Special that he must have been reminded of his responsibilities by India coach Gautam Gambhir between Tests. But he did hit the only six of the morning shortly before lunch, throwing his hands at a back-cut when Stokes dropped short and wide.