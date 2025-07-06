Stats - India's first win at Edgbaston and it's by a record margin
Akash Deep produced the best match figures by an Indian bowler in England
1-7 - India's win-loss record in Test matches at Edgbaston. They had lost seven of their first eight games (with one draw) before beating England for the first time at the venue on Sunday.
India's win at Edgbaston is also the first time they have levelled a series in England immediately after losing the first Test. They had lost the first Test on 13 previous series in England and went on to lose the second in six and draw it in seven.
336 - India's margin of victory at Edgbaston is their biggest by runs away from home. Their previous biggest was a 318-run victory against West Indies in North Sound in 2019.
10 for 187 - Akash Deep's match figures at Edgbaston are the best for India in a men's Test in England. Chetan Sharma, also at Edgbaston in 1986, is the only other India bowler with a ten-for in England.
17 - Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj's tally of wickets at Edgbaston is the joint highest by India's new-ball bowlers in a Test. Irfan Pathan and Zaheer Khan against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2005, and Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav against Bangladesh in Kolkata in 2019, also took 17 wickets.
272 - Runs scored by Jamie Smith at Edgbaston, the third-highest by a wicketkeeper in a Test. Only Andy Flower is ahead of him with aggregates of 341 against South Africa in 2001 and 287 against India in 2000.
1692 - Runs scored by England and India at Edgbaston - the highest for a Test between the two teams, bettering the 1673 in the previous match at Headingley. It is also the fourth-highest aggregate for a Test match not to end in a draw.
3365 - Total runs in the first two Tests, the highest for the first two matches in any bilateral Test series. The previous highest was 3230 by Australia and England in the Ashes of 1924-25.
India scored 1849 runs at Headingley and Edgbaston, the most by any team across the first two Tests of a series.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo