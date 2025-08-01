Injured Sadaf Shamas out of Ireland T20Is; Shawaal Zulfiqar replaces her

Sadaf Shamas has been ruled out of Pakistan's T20I series in Ireland after tearing her left quadriceps muscle during a practice session in Karachi. Opening batter Shawaal Zulfiqar will replace her in the squad.

Zulfiqar, who has played three ODIs and seven T20Is, was among the 24 players who were part of the skills camp in Karachi last month. She will join the Ireland-bound squad on August 3.

Zulfiqar's last T20I was in December 2023, after which she was out of action with a shoulder injury. She made a comeback earlier this year for the Women's ODI World Cup Qualifier in Lahore. She played two games and scored eight runs.

The 15-member squad will be led by Fatima Sana and includes 20-year-old batter Eyman Fatima , who was rewarded for her success in the National T20 tournament.

The series against Ireland starts on August 6. All three T20Is will be played in Belfast.

Pakistan squad for Ireland T20Is