How Pat Cummins hit an IPL record 14-ball fifty
A blow-by-blow account of Pat Cummins' record-breaking fifty against Mumbai Indians in the IPL
On a pitch that posed problems to every other batter, and in a chase that had just got tense, Pat Cummins walked out and produced an innings for the ages. The Kolkata Knight Riders allrounder hammered an unbeaten 56 off just 15 balls to utterly stun the Mumbai Indians. Here is a snapshot of the chaos
Andre Russell has just been dismissed. The score is 101 for 5. The target is 162
Knight Riders need 47 off 36
Knight Riders need 35 off 30
Mumbai suffer their third straight loss of IPL 2022. Daniel Sams records the third-most expensive over (35) in IPL history. Knight Riders leap into the top spot on the points table.