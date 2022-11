The auction for the 2023 season will take place in Kochi on December 23 . It will be a mini auction as opposed to the mega auction ahead of the 2022 edition, when the ten franchises had to rebuild their squads virtually from scratch. In addition to the money left over from their previous auction purse and the value of the players they release, each team will have an additional INR 5 crore (approx. US $607,000) to spend at this auction, making the overall purse INR 95 crore (approx. US $11.5 million).