IPL 2024 auction: From Mitchell Starc to Shahrukh Khan, the potential top buys

Last year, Sam Curran became the most expensive player in IPL history. Who will be the most in-demand this time around?

Mini IPL auctions have had their fair share of action, producing some of the tournament's most expensive buys. Last December, for example, Punjab Kings snapped up Sam Curran for INR 18.50 crore (USD 2.26 million approx.), making the England allrounder the most expensive player in IPL history. Curran's currency was at a peak going into the auction, with him having won the Player-of-the-Tournament award at the 2022 T20 World Cup. This IPL auction also follows a World Cup, albeit an ODI event, so expect recency bias to play some role in the bidding. Which players will be the biggest buys this time around? Here's ESPNcricinfo's list of the potentially most wanted.

Set 4: Fast bowlers. Base price: INR 2 crore (USD 240,000 approx.)

Multiple World Cup-winner. Able to bowl attacking spells in the most challenging phases in an innings - the powerplay and death. Ability to impart conventional swing and reverse swing at high speeds, along with cunning changes of pace. And, finally, a handy batter in the lower order. Starc's pedigree is well known - that's why he has previously been a contender for the most expensive buy, especially at mini auctions, even if he has opted out to manage his workload at times. Now, Starc, on the verge of turning 34, is on the final bend in his international career and wants to return to the IPL after an eight-year hiatus. He would like to utilise the tournament as preparation for the T20 World Cup in June. With several teams keen to have a strike bowler in their first XIs, it will be no surprise if a fierce paddle war breaks out to snap up Starc.

Set 2: Allrounders. Base price: INR 50 lakh (USD 60,000 approx.)

Ravindra might not have even been in New Zealand's ODI World Cup squad had Michael Bracewell been fit. The 24-year-old batting allrounder wasn't supposed to start the World Cup for New Zealand, but when Will Young was given a break in the warm-up against Pakistan, he seized his chance as an opener and went on to become the breakout star of the World Cup. He stood up to quicks such as Starc, Haris Rauf and Mark Wood, but it is his game against spin that could pique the interest of the IPL franchises. Since his Under-19 days, Ravindra has been particularly strong off the back foot and has quickly adapted to the Indian conditions by visiting the country every summer with Wellington's Hutt Hawks club. Ravindra can also bowl quickish left-arm fingerspin and bat down the order, as he showed during his 48-ball 61 from No. 7 against England in the Lord's ODI in September.

Rachin Ravindra was the breakout star of the ODI World Cup • Associated Press

Set 2: Allrounders. Base price: INR 2 crore (USD 240,000 approx.)

Indian seam-bowling allrounders are limited in supply, which increases their demand at the auction. It's no different this time, with Thakur being the most high-profile player with such a skillset. Thakur has the tendency to leak runs, but at the same time he brings the wicket-taking ability with his variations, including the slower bouncer and wobble-seam delivery. He can also tonk sixes down the order with his big backlift and power. In IPL 2023, he cracked 68 off 29 balls - the joint second-highest individual score while batting at No. 7 or lower in the league. More recently, he hit 76 off 98 balls for India A from No. 7 in a four-day game in Potchefstroom

Set 2: Allrounders. Base price: INR 2 crore (USD 240,000 approx.)

Cummins is a contender for the Player of 2023. He led Australia to the World Test Championship title in June, followed it up by retaining the Ashes in England, and then silenced a dominant Indian team, and a full house in Ahmedabad, with a brilliant spell in the World Cup final in November. Cummins is no stranger to the IPL, having earned one of the record bids in the 2020 auction when Kolkata Knight Riders bought him for INR 15.5 crore (USD 2.28 million approx.). He was released and bought back by the franchise two seasons later for nearly a million dollars (INR 7.25 crore). A bowling allrounder, Cummins creates impact in the first two phases with the ball and can play handy cameos with the bat like a record 14-ball 50 against Mumbai Indians . It will stick in their mind, as multi-skilled players are always high on the franchise's wish-list. Mumbai also look out for leadership skills, both on the field and in the change room, something Cummins has in droves too.

Will Royal Challengers Bangalore go for Gerald Coetzee? • AFP/Getty Images

Set 2: Allrounders. Base price: INR 2 crore (USD 240,000 approx.)

Tall and well-built, with a Rambo-style black headband and a bounding run-up, Coetzee probably gets into batters' heads even before delivering a ball. At the ODI World Cup, the 23-year-old finished as the fifth-leading wicket-taker despite playing only eight matches. Out of his 20 wickets, 15 came in the middle overs, the second-most in that phase. Bowling consistently at 140-plus kph, Coetzee showed control and movement to rattle batters. Remember the legcutter to Jos Buttler or the around-the-stumps yorker to Josh Inglis? Coetzee also has a good slower ball, which he delivers with his fast whippy action to catch the batter by surprise. In T20s, Coetzee has been an attacking bowler picking up wickets in all three phases with economy rates hovering between seven and nine. Coetzee's talent has already been recognised by the Chennai Super Kings coaching staff who recruited him to play for their teams in the SA20 and Major League Cricket. Both those teams are led by former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis, who performs the same role at Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL. Both Super Kings and Royal Challengers need an overseas fast bowler, so don't be surprised if either or both bid for the South African.

Set 2: Allrounders. Base Price: INR 2 crore (USD 240,000 approx.)

In 2023, there was a predictability to Harshal Patel, the bowler. A death-overs specialist, he leaked runs at an economy of 11.50 with batters easily taking advantage of his slower deliveries. He had been picked by Royal Challengers at the 2022 mega auction for INR 10.75 crore (USD 1.43 million approx.). He commanded that high price having won the Player-of-the-Tournament award in the 2021 season, when he was the highest wicket-taker. Now he'll be looking for a new home and a return to old form. Bowling successfully under pressure in the second half of the innings remains Harshal's calling card: since IPL 2020, he has got 37 wickets at death (overs 17-20) - the joint-highest with Mohammed Shami. While his economy in this phase is over ten, Harshal has the experience, a variety of slower balls and knowledge of Indian conditions - all factors that will come into play when he is engaging with an attacking batter in the final stanza of a T20 innings. Death-overs specialists, especially of the Indian fast-bowling variety, are not that common, so Harshal will fancy a good bid once again.

Harshal Patel leaked runs last season • BCCI

Set 2: Allrounders. Base price: INR 1.5 crore (USD 181,000 approx.)

Released by Royal Challengers, Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the most attractive packages up for grabs at the auction. He has a fizzing wrong 'un in his repertoire, can launch sixes down the order, and is an excellent fielder. He was hands down the MVP of Lanka Premier League 2023, topping the runs and wickets charts in the tournament. But he hasn't played any competitive cricket since then and is currently working his way back from a hamstring tear. At the IPL 2022 auction, he had Royal Challengers locked in a fierce bidding war with Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. This time, he is the only proper spin-bowling allrounder in the first set of allrounders. With no established Indian or foreign wristspinner (besides Tabraiz Shamsi) in the mix, Hasaranga could be a big draw once more.

Set 7: Uncapped allrounders. Base price: INR 40 lakh (USD 48,000 approx.)