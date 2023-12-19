IPL 2024 auction: How the 10 teams stack up
Who got what they wanted? Who missed out? A look at how the franchises fared at a historic IPL auction
Chennai Super Kings
A best 12 has been picked keeping in mind the IPL's Impact Sub rule
Squad strength: 24 (overseas 8)
Players bought: Rachin Ravindra (INR 1.8 crore), Shardul Thakur (INR 4 crore), Daryl Mitchell (INR 14 crore), Sameer Rizvi (INR 8.4 crore), Mustafizur Rahman (INR 2 crore)
The wins: Most bases covered. Ambati Rayudu's replacement in Sameer Rizvi. Two gun allrounders in Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell for the price (well, almost) of the released Ben Stokes. Shardul Thakur as the bowling allrounder and Mustafizur Rahman as a back-up for the injury-prone Matheesha Pathirana.
The misses: They missed buying Gerald Coetzee, who also plays for their SA20 side Johannesburg Super Kings (they went upto INR 3.2 crore) and Alzarri Joseph (their last bid: INR 2.8 crore).
- Openers: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rachin Ravindra
- Middle order: Sameer Rizvi, Ajinkya Rahane, MS Dhoni (capt, wk), Shaik Rasheed
- Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Nishant Sindhu, Ajay Mandal
- Fast bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mustafizur Rahman
- Spinners: Maheesh Theekshana, Mitchell Santner, Prashant Solanki
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Squad strength: 25 (overseas 8)
Players bought: Travis Head (INR 6.8 crore), Wanindu Hasaranga (INR 1.5 crore), Pat Cummins (INR 20.5 crore), Jaydev Unadkat (INR 1.6 crore), Akash Singh (INR 20 lakh), Jhathavedh Subramanyan (INR 20 lakh)
The wins: Sunrisers out-bid four other teams to get Pat Cummins for a whopping INR 20.5, while Wanindu Hasaranga, at his base price, was a steal. Travis Head was another big buy and can replace either Mayank Agarwal or Abhishek Sharma, depending on their form, at the top.
The misses: It will be nit-picking but perhaps they could have looked for a back-up for Abdul Samad.
- Openers: Travis Head, Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Anmolpreet Singh
- Middle order: Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Upendra Yadav (wk)
- Allrounders: Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Sanvir Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shahbaz Ahmed
- Fast bowlers: Pat Cummins, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh
- Spinners: Wanindu Hasaranga, Mayank Markande, Jhathavedh Subramanyan
Mumbai Indians
Squad strength: 25 (overseas 8)
Players bought: Gerald Coetzee (INR 5 crore), Nuwan Thushara (INR 4.8 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (INR 4.6 crore), Mohammad Nabi (INR 1.5 crore), Shreyas Gopal (INR 20 lakh), Naman Dhir (INR 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (INR 20 lakh), Shivalik Sharma (INR 20 lakh)
The wins: Mumbai have always liked their overseas fast bowlers, and it was no different this time. They got Gerald Coetzee, who can also bat lower down the order, and the Sri Lankan duo Dilshan Madushanka and Nuwan Thushara. They also picked up Shreyas Gopal as a back-up to Piyush Chawla.
The misses: In hindsight, they could have bid for Wanindu Hasaranga as they may end up playing only three overseas players in their XI.
- Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk)
- Middle order: Hardik Pandya (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod
- Allrounders: Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir
- Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara
- Spinners: Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal
Rajasthan Royals
Squad strength: 22 (overseas 8)
Players bought: Rovman Powell (INR 7.4 crore), Shubham Dubey (INR 5.8 crore), , Nandre Burger (INR 50 lakh), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (INR 40 lakh), Abid Mushtaq (INR 20 lakh)
The wins: Rovman Powell, who leads Barbados Royals in the CPL, will add muscle to the middle order. Nandre Burger and Tom Kohler-Cadmore at their base prices are excellent back-ups for Trent Boult and Jos Buttler, respectively. The misses: They spent more than 90% of their purse on the first two buys (Powell and Shubham Dubey), With the remaining, INR 1.30 crore, they couldn't buy the allrounder they were missing. Maybe they can coax a few overs out of Powell. Also, they already have Riyan Parag, who had an excellent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (279 runs and 11 wickets in 10 matches). Their squad size of 22 is the smallest among the ten teams.
- Openers: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk)
- Middle order: Sanju Samson (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Shubham Dubey
- Allrounders: Riyan Parag
- Fast bowlers: Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger
- Spinners: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Abid Mushtaq
