IPL 2024 auction: How the 10 teams stack up

Openers: Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk)

Middle order: Sanju Samson (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Singh Rathore (wk), Shubham Dubey

Allrounders: Riyan Parag

Fast bowlers: Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Nandre Burger

Spinners: R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Abid Mushtaq

: 22 (overseas 8): Rovman Powell (INR 7.4 crore), Shubham Dubey (INR 5.8 crore), , Nandre Burger (INR 50 lakh), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (INR 40 lakh), Abid Mushtaq (INR 20 lakh): Rovman Powell, who leads Barbados Royals in the CPL, will add muscle to the middle order. Nandre Burger and Tom Kohler-Cadmore at their base prices are excellent back-ups for Trent Boult and Jos Buttler, respectively.: They spent more than 90% of their purse on the first two buys (Powell and Shubham Dubey), With the remaining, INR 1.30 crore, they couldn't buy the allrounder they were missing. Maybe they can coax a few overs out of Powell. Also, they already have Riyan Parag, who had an excellent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy ( 279 runs and 11 wickets in 10 matches ). Their squad size of 22 is the smallest among the ten teams.: 1 Jos Buttler, 2 Yashasvi Jaiswal, 3 Sanju Samson (capt, wk), 4 Rovman Powell, 5 Shimron Hetmyer, 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Dhruv Jurel, 8 R Ashwin, 9 Avesh Khan, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Trent Boult, 12 Yuzvendra Chahal