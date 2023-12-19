IPL 2024 auction: How the 10 teams stack up

Openers: Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk)

Middle order: Hardik Pandya (capt), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Vishnu Vinod

Allrounders: Romario Shepherd, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Shivalik Sharma, Anshul Kamboj, Naman Dhir

Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Jason Behrendorff, Arjun Tendulkar, Akash Madhwal, Gerald Coetzee, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara

Spinners: Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Shreyas Gopal

: 25 (overseas 8): Gerald Coetzee (INR 5 crore), Nuwan Thushara (INR 4.8 crore), Dilshan Madushanka (INR 4.6 crore), Mohammad Nabi (INR 1.5 crore), Shreyas Gopal (INR 20 lakh), Naman Dhir (INR 20 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (INR 20 lakh), Shivalik Sharma (INR 20 lakh): Mumbai have always liked their overseas fast bowlers, and it was no different this time. They got Gerald Coetzee, who can also bat lower down the order, and the Sri Lankan duo Dilshan Madushanka and Nuwan Thushara. They also picked up Shreyas Gopal as a back-up to Piyush Chawla.: In hindsight, they could have bid for Wanindu Hasaranga as they may end up playing only three overseas players in their XI.: 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ishan Kishan (wk), 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Hardik Pandya (capt), 5 Tilak Varma, 6 Tim David, 7 Nehal Wadhera, 8 Gerald Coetzee, 9 Piyush Chawla, 10 Jasprit Bumrah, 11 Jason Behrendorff, 12 Kumar Kartikeya