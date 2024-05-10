Stats - Shubman Gill and B Sai Sudharsan take IPL century count past 100

The IPL now has 101 centuries, after Gill and Sudharsan got to their milestones in Gujarat Titans' 231 vs Chennai Super Kings

Virat Kohli stopped just short of scoring the 100th IPL hundred on Thursday, but Shubman Gill got there on Friday, against Chennai Super Kings, and his team-mate B Sai Sudharshan made it No. 101 not long after. Here's a look at all the numbers around the milestone.

101 - Total number of centuries scored in the - Total number of centuries scored in the IPL after the Gujarat Titans (GT) innings against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Gill's century was the 100th recorded in the IPL, and Sai Sudharsan made it 101 in the same innings.

The IPL is now only the second T20 competition in the world to have had 100-plus centuries. Only England's T20 Cup is ahead, with 157 hundreds scored across 21 editions.

93 - The number of centuries scored across the 916 IPL matches played - The number of centuries scored across the 916 IPL matches played in India . Six of the remaining eight were scored in the UAE, while two more came in South Africa.

8 - Centuries for Kohli in the IPL, the most by - Centuries for Kohli in the IPL, the most by an individual in the league. Kohli has scored centuries against seven different franchises, which is also a record.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

30 - Number of balls that - Number of balls that Chris Gayle took for his century against Pune Warriors India in 2013. It remains the fastest century in the IPL. Gayle scored an unbeaten 175 in that game, the highest individual score in the IPL.

3 - Centuries for - Centuries for KL Rahul in the IPL against Mumbai Indians, the most by any batter against a single opponent . He scored his maiden IPL ton against MI in 2019 for Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) and then hit two more in IPL 2022 for Lucknow Super Giants.

19 - Individual centuries for RCB in the IPL, the most for - Individual centuries for RCB in the IPL, the most for a single franchise

The Punjab franchise has had 13 different batters scoring hundreds in the IPL, the most for any team

13 - The most number of centuries scored against - The most number of centuries scored against a team in the IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad have all been at the receiving end.

Virat Kohli has the most centuries in the IPL • BCCI

25 - Hundreds ending up on the losing side, while the remaining 74 came in wins.

32 - Centuries scored in the IPL while chasing, of which Buttler has the most - Centuries scored in the IPL while chasing, of which Buttler has the most with three . The remaining 69 hundreds have come in the first innings, with Kohli (6) scoring the most

93 - Number of IPL centuries scored the players from the - Number of IPL centuries scored the players from the top three . As many as 76 have been by the opening batters, while 17 have been by the No. 3s. There have been five centuries by players batting at No. 4, and three more have come from No. 5s.

53 - Number of players to have scored centuries in the IPL - 23 of those 53 players have hit at least two, including nine who have hit three or more.

14 - Centuries in IPL 2024 so far - the most - Centuries in IPL 2024 so far - the most in an IPL edition , surpassing the 12 in IPL 2023.

16 - Individual hundreds scored at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the - Individual hundreds scored at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the most at any venue in the IPL. The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is next on the list with 14, while no other venue has had centuries in double-digits.

19y 253d - Manish Pandey's age when he scored a century in the IPL - 114* against Deccan Chargers in 2009. He is the - Manish Pandey's age when he scored a century in the IPL - 114* against Deccan Chargers in 2009. He is the youngest player to score a century in the IPL and the only one with a century before turning 20. Pandey also became the first Indian to score a hundred in the IPL with that innings.

39y 184d - Gilchrist's age in 2011, when he scored 106 against RCB. He is the - Gilchrist's age in 2011, when he scored 106 against RCB. He is the oldest player to score a hundred in the IPL.

Chris Gayle acknowledges the applause after his record-breaking century • BCCI

67 - Balls taken by Pandey for his century mentioned above and by Kohli against Rajasthan Royals in 2024 - the slowest IPL centuries.

8.5 - The point at which Gayle completed his century against Pune Warriors India - The point at which Gayle completed his century against Pune Warriors India in 2013 , the earliest instance of an individual reaching his hundred in the IPL. Only one other batter got to his hundred before the end of the tenth over - Gilchrist in 9.6 overs against Mumbai Indians in 2008

3 - Number of instances of - Number of instances of two centuries in the same innings in the IPL. Kohli and AB de Villiers became the first pair to achieve this feat against Gujarat Lions in 2016. David Warner and Jonny Bairstow did it against RCB in 2019, while Gill and Sai Sudharsan have now done it against CSK.

There have been five other matches in the IPL when the two centuries have been scored , all since 2023.