KKR vs Royals match moved to April 16

Last year, during the ODI World Cup, for example, the CAB had requested the BCCI to move the England vs Pakistan game from November 12 to 11 to avoid a clash with the festival of Kali Puja. The Ahmedabad Police, it is understood, had also raised similar issues with the city hosting India vs Pakistan in October on the first day of the Navaratri festival. Eventually, nine games, including India vs Pakistan, had dates or start times changed, though BCCI secretary Jay Shah had said at the time that was due to various boards writing in to the BCCI about logistical issues.