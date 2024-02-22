CSK to host RCB in IPL 2024 opener on March 22

BCCI has had to release a partial schedule comprising the initial 21 matches until April 7 because the dates for India's general elections aren't out yet

MS Dhoni and Faf du Plessis will walk out for the toss at Chepauk to kick IPL 2024 off • BCCI

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will host Royal Challengers Bangalore at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in the opening match of IPL 2024 on March 22.

On Thursday, the IPL released a partial schedule comprising an initial set of 21 matches between March 22 and April 7. The IPL final is expected to be played on May 26, with just five days between that and the opening match of the men's T20 World Cup, to be played in the USA and the Caribbean from June 1.

The second half of the tournament schedule is expected once the Election Commission of India reveals the dates of the national elections, which are expected to take place in the months of April and May.

IPL 2024 schedule - March 22 to April 7 March 22 - CSK vs RCB in Chennai

March 23 - PBKS vs DC in Mullanpur

March 23 - KKR vs SRH in Kolkata

March 24 - RR vs LSG in Jaipur

March 24 - GT vs MI in Ahmedabad

March 25 - RCB vs PBKS in Bengaluru

March 26 - CSK vs GT in Chennai

March 27 - SRH vs MI in Hyderabad

March 28 - RR vs DC in Jaipur

March 29 - RCB vs KKR in Bengaluru

March 30 - LSG vs PBKS in Lucknow

March 31 - GT vs SRH in Ahmedabad

March 31 - DC vs CSK in Visakhapatnam

April 1 - MI vs RR in Mumbai

April 2 - RCB vs LSG in Bengaluru

April 3 - DC vs KKR in Visakhapatnam

April 4 - GT vs PBKS in Ahmedabad

April 5 - SRH vs CSK in Hyderabad

April 6 - RR vs RCB in Jaipur

April 7 - MI vs DC in Mumbai

April 7 - LSG vs GT in Lucknow

The opening match of the tournament will start at 8pm IST, while the remaining matches will follow the usual routine: 7.30pm IST for evening games and, on days featuring double-headers, 3.30pm IST for the early game.

There are four double-headers in the initial schedule including two on opening weekend. On March 23 Punjab Kings will play the day match against Delhi Capitals at home followed by Kolkata Knight Riders hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad at Eden Gardens.

On March 24, Rajasthan Royals play their first game against Lucknow Super Giants while Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians open with an away-fixture against Gujarat Titans, his former team. For the fourth time in six editions, the season opener will not feature both the finalists from the previous season, with last year's runners-up Titans kickstarting their campaign two days later.

Two teams - Punjab Kinga and Titans - will be playing back-to-back matches with just a day's break in the initial set of games. After their first match, at home, on March 23, Punjab Kings will travel to Bengaluru to play RCB on March 25. Titans, who will be led by Shubman Gill after Hardik's move to Mumbai Indians, will dash to Chennai a day after their tournament opener on March 24 to play CSK on March 26.

Capitals are the only franchise that won't play any games at their home ground, Delhi's Feroz Shah Kotla, in the March 22-April 7 period; both those games will be held at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam. ESPNcricinfo understands that the Delhi and District Cricket Association has informed the IPL governing council that it might not have enough time to prepare the venue after hosting 11 Women's Premier League matches, including the final, until March 17.

Capitals, Titans and RCB will play five of their 14 matches in this 17-day window. KKR will play only three matches; all the other franchises have been slotted to play four games. Punjab Kings will play their home games at a brand new venue, in Mullanpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh, instead of their traditional home in Mohali.