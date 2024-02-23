Pant to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024 but will not keep wicket in first half
Nortje will be fit to play from their first game and Brook will bat at No. 6, the franchise co-owner Parth Jindal says
Anrich Nortje 'good to go for first game'
Harry Brook set for No. 6 role
Nagraj Gollapudi is news editor at ESPNcricinfo