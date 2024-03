IPL 2024: Phil Salt replaces Jason Roy at KKR

Salt's most recent T20I appearances came in December 2023 in the Caribbean, where he recorded scores of 40, 25, 109 not out, 119 and 38, topping the run-scoring charts with his 331 runs, at a strike rate of 185.95. Unfortunately for him, the two centuries came on December 16 and 19, the latter the date of the auction . With Roy opting out, though, he became an option for KKR.