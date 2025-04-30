Punjab Kings bowl, injured Maxwell ruled out
CSK, who were unchanged, will be knocked out of the playoffs contention if they lose tonight
Punjab Kings chose to bowl vs Chennai Super Kings
Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer chose to bowl after winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
PBKS suffered a major injury setback in the lead-up to the game, with allrounder Glenn Maxwell ruled out with a fractured finger - it is not yet known how long he will be out for, but Shreyas seemed to suggest he may miss the remainder of IPL 2025.
Despite bowling first, PBKS named a starting XI of immense batting depth, with allrounders Azmatullah Omarzai, Harpreet Brar and Marco Jansen slotted in from Nos. 7 to 9 - all are likely to move down a spot with Prabhsimran Singh almost certain to come off the Impact Player bench and open the batting when they chase. Brar came in for Maxwell, meaning PBKS fielded only three overseas players.
CSK, with just two wins in nine games so far, will be out of contention for the playoffs if they lose tonight. They named the same line-up that featured in their last match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ayush Mhatre, 2 Shaik Rasheed, 3 Sam Curran, 4 Ravindra Jadeja, 5 Dewald Brevis, 6 Shivam Dube, 7 Deepak Hooda, 8 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 9 Noor Ahmad, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
CSK Impact bench: Anshul Kamboj, R Ashwin, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh
Punjab Kings: 1 Priyansh Arya, 2 Josh Inglis (wk), 3 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 4 Nehal Wadhera, 5 Shashank Singh, 6 Suryansh Shedge, 7 Azmatullah Omarzai, 8 Harpreet Brar, 9 Marco Jansen, 10 Arshdeep Singh, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact bench: Prabhsimran Singh, Musheer Khan, Xavier Bartlett, Pravin Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak