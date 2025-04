Punjab Kings bowl, injured Maxwell ruled out

Despite bowling first, PBKS named a starting XI of immense batting depth, with allrounders Azmatullah Omarzai Harpreet Brar and Marco Jansen slotted in from Nos. 7 to 9 - all are likely to move down a spot with Prabhsimran Singh almost certain to come off the Impact Player bench and open the batting when they chase. Brar came in for Maxwell, meaning PBKS fielded only three overseas players.