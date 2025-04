Curran 88, Chahal hat-trick, CSK 190 all out

Through all this, Shivam Dube , CSK's best spin-hitter, was stuck at the non-striker's end. He may even have wondered if he should have refused a second run off the first ball Hooda faced, and kept the strike against Chahal. Dube picked up an inside-edged four off the first ball of the final over but holed out next ball, which meant CSK had lost their last five wickets for six runs, in the space of seven balls.