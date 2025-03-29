Stats - RCB end 17-year Chennai jinx against CSK

2008 Previous instance of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk in the IPL. They won that fixture Previous instance of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) defeating the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Chepauk in the IPL. They won that fixture in 2008 by 14 runs while defending 126.

8 RCB's losing streak against CSK at Chepauk, which they broke on Friday, is the longest streak of defeats for any team against an opponent at a particular venue in the IPL.

CSK have won each of their last seven matches against Delhi Capitals (DC) at Chepauk, and so did Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Hyderabad. Mumbai Indians (MI) also had a seven-match winning streak against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Wankhede between 2013 and 2023.

50 Margin of CSK's defeat (in terms of runs) on Friday is the biggest for them in Chennai. CSK lost by a margin of 50-plus runs Margin of CSK's defeat (in terms of runs) on Friday is the biggest for them in Chennai. CSK lost by a margin of 50-plus runs only twice before - 60 against MI in 2013 and 54 against PBKS in 2022.

11.80 Combined economy rate of Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin across the five overs they bowled on Friday. It is the fifth-worst in a T20 where they collectively bowled five or more overs.

Only once did their economy exceed ten runs while playing a T20 at Chepauk previously - 10.66 against RCB in 2012 , a match they eventually won while chasing 206.

4699 Runs scored by MS Dhoni in the IPL while playing for the CSK. He is now the franchise's Runs scored by MS Dhoni in the IPL while playing for the CSK. He is now the franchise's leading run-getter in the IPL, surpassing Suresh Raina's 4687 runs.

12 Number of sixes hit by the RCB batters on Friday. Only twice did the CSK bowlers concede more sixes in an IPL innings Number of sixes hit by the RCB batters on Friday. Only twice did the CSK bowlers concede more sixes in an IPL innings at Chepauk . In the chase, the CSK batters hit only four, including two from Dhoni's bat in the last over.

3 IPL seasons that RCB started with successive wins, including 2025. They began the 2014 season with back-to-back wins and kicked off the IPL 2021 with four consecutive victories.

9.87 Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting average while chasing a target of Ruturaj Gaikwad's batting average while chasing a target of 180-plus runs in the IPL. Across eight innings in the 180-plus chases, he has scored 79 runs at a strike rate of 111.26. He had two 30-plus scores in those eight innings and got out for a duck on four occasions.

1 Jadeja became the first player to complete the double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets in the IPL. Twenty-seven players, including him, scored Jadeja became the first player to complete the double of 3000 runs and 100 wickets in the IPL. Twenty-seven players, including him, scored 3000 runs , of which only two others have taken at least 50 wickets - 92 by Shane Watson and 69 by Kieron Pollard, while Jadeja has 162.

Among the 25 players with 100 wickets , Jadeja and Andre Russell (2488 runs and 115 wickets) are the only ones with at least 2000 runs.