CSK vs RCB, 8th Match at Chennai, IPL, Mar 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score
8th Match (N), Chennai, March 28, 2025, Indian Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
CSK
W
L
W
L
W
RCB
W
W
W
L
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 05:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
CSK10 M • 481 Runs • 60.13 Avg • 156.67 SR
CSK10 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 162.41 SR
RCB10 M • 481 Runs • 60.13 Avg • 165.86 SR
RCB10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 197 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 9.33 SR
CSK2 M • 4 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 9 SR
RCB10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.54 Econ • 18.63 SR
RCB7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.87 Econ • 15 SR
Squad
CSK
RCB
Player
Role
|Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
Match details
|MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|28 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
