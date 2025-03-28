Matches (8)
IPL (2)
National T20 (3)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
NZ v AUS [W] (1)

CSK vs RCB, 8th Match at Chennai, IPL, Mar 28 2025 - Live Cricket Score

8th Match (N), Chennai, March 28, 2025, Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:37
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RD Gaikwad
10 M • 481 Runs • 60.13 Avg • 156.67 SR
S Dube
10 M • 229 Runs • 28.63 Avg • 162.41 SR
V Kohli
10 M • 481 Runs • 60.13 Avg • 165.86 SR
RM Patidar
10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 197 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
M Pathirana
4 M • 9 Wkts • 7.79 Econ • 9.33 SR
Noor Ahmad
2 M • 4 Wkts • 7.17 Econ • 9 SR
Yash Dayal
10 M • 11 Wkts • 9.54 Econ • 18.63 SR
Swapnil Singh
7 M • 6 Wkts • 8.87 Econ • 15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
CSK
RCB
Player
Role
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c)
Batter
Khaleel Ahmed 
Bowler
C Andre Siddarth 
Batter
Ravichandran Ashwin 
Bowling Allrounder
Vansh Bedi 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Devon Conway 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran 
Allrounder
MS Dhoni 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Shivam Dube 
Allrounder
Nathan Ellis 
Bowler
Ramakrishna Ghosh 
Bowling Allrounder
Shreyas Gopal 
Allrounder
Gurjapneet Singh 
Bowler
Deepak Hooda 
Allrounder
Ravindra Jadeja 
Allrounder
Anshul Kamboj 
Allrounder
Mukesh Choudhary 
Bowler
Kamlesh Nagarkoti 
Bowler
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
Jamie Overton 
Bowling Allrounder
Matheesha Pathirana 
Bowler
Shaik Rasheed 
Batter
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Vijay Shankar 
Allrounder
Rahul Tripathi 
Top order Batter
Match details
MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days28 March 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
IPL News

Despite the Impact Player rule, Royals find themselves out of their depth

Against KKR, they relied on six batters to set the target, promoted Hasaranga to No. 5 after two quick wickets, and pushed Hetmyer to No. 8

Moeen: 'Hard to replace Narine but I felt I did a nice job'

On bowling alongside Varun: "I'm used to bowling with somebody who is better than me and has more mystery than me"

KKR spinners stifle Royals before Quinton de Kock gets the job done

KKR were without an unwell Sunil Narine but still dominated enough to not need Andre Russell with ball or bat

Moeen Ali, Varun Chakravarthy keep Royals to 151 for 9

Dhruv Jurel top scored for Rajasthan Royals with 33 off 28

'Seems 230's the new par score' - Marsh wary of SRH, but backs under-strength LSG bowling

"We respect that they have got a phenomenal batting line-up with a lot of power, but we are here to focus on our game"

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
SRH11022.200
RCB11022.137
PBKS11020.550
CSK11020.493
DC11020.371
KKR2112-0.308
LSG1010-0.371
MI1010-0.493
GT1010-0.550
RR2020-1.882
Full Table