Patidar, bowlers lead RCB to first win over CSK in Chennai since 2008

Royal Challengers Bengaluru 196 for 7 (Patidar 51, Salt 32, Noor 3-36, Pathirana 2-36) beat Chennai Super Kings 146 for 8 (Ravindra 41, Dhoni 30*, Hazlewood 3-21, Dayal 2-18) by 50 runs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) ended their Chennai jinx in style, beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) there got the first time since the first IPL - by a whopping 50 runs, CSK's biggest defeat at home. The contest was so dead that more than half of CSK's chase was all about finding out if and when MS Dhoni would bat. He eventually did so at No. 9, only for the second time in his career.

The build-up was all about how RCB would tackle 12 overs of spin, but the conditions rolled out inverted the spotlight: how would CSK handle eight overs of traditional seam and swing from Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood ? Not very well, as their combined figures of 7-0-41-4 demonstrated.

And that after RCB's batters dominated the CSK attack on what was not a straightforward pitch. Like Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar, Khaleel Ahmed drew seam movement and extra bounce, but CSK didn't have any more such bowlers. Rajat Patidar led RCB's innings, full of intent, capitalising on a dropped catch when he was on 17, and finishing with 51 off 32 balls. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja were allowed to bowl only five overs, which were taken for 59 runs.

Salt, Padikkal knock CSK around

Khaleel drew some seam movement and uneven bounce in the first over, but CSK hadn't planned for such conditions. They don't have quick bowlers who can hit the good length and just short. They were going to open with Ashwin, and they did. Only for the first ball to not come out right and for Phil Salt to pull him for a six. The over went for 16, forcing the early introduction of Noor.

On his way to the Purple Cap, Noor and Dhoni recreated a lightning stumping to get rid of Salt for 32 off 16 balls, but Devdutt Padikkal denied them any relief. The left-hand batter took down Jadeja in ways Jadeja is not accustomed to: a sweep and a charge down the wicket to consign him to a 15-run first over.

Patidar ruins CSK's plans

When Ashwin got Padikkal out for 27 off 14 deliveries, CSK would have hoped to re-establish control. But the presence of Patidar meant they were not able to bowl spin at Virat Kohli , who struggled to achieve even a run a ball. Patidar took a six off Noor the moment he overpitched. Kohli, playing Matheesha Pathirana for the first time, took 16 runs off his second over, and RCB were 109 for 2 in 11 overs.

Like Ashwin earlier, Jadeja nearly had his own back when he drew a mis-hit from the enterprising Patidar, but Deepak Hooda dropped a sitter at long-off. In the next two overs, Patidar offered three half-chances, but none of them was taken. Kohli's offering was taken, though, and the pressure on Liam Livingstone , and eventually his wicket, reduced RCB to 145 for 4 in the 16th over.

RCB end strongly

RCB kept the intent up, though, and Jitesh Sharma hit the second ball he played for the shot of the match, an inside-out drive off a Noor wrong'un over extra cover for six. Patidar played a delectable pick-up shot off a Pathirana slower ball in the next over. This 27-run stand in 13 balls gave RCB the impetus they needed before the death overs.

In the death overs, though, both fell, even resulting in just one run off the 19th over, bowled by Pathirana. However, Tim David took them 20 past what CSK believed to be par with three sixes in the last over, bowled by Sam Curran, who has now bowled four overs for 47 runs in two matches.

MS Dhoni got some hits in, but couldn't avoid a record home defeat • BCCI

Fast-bowling clinic

It was a brief window, but Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar displayed what a threat they can be if there is anything available in the pitch. Not one ball in the powerplay was pitched outside the 6-10m zone. Bhuvneshwar kept testing the 6-8m length, and Hazlewood kept at bashing 8-10m. Bhuvneshwar looked for swing, and Hazlewood for uneven bounce and seam.

Hazlewood got Rahul Tripathi and Ruturaj Gaikwad in his first over with steep bounce, and Bhvuneshwar took his 73rd powerplay wicket when he nicked off Hooda.

A long meander

Once three wickets were gone in the powerplay, the rest of the chase was just a meander towards an inevitable end. The spinners didn't give much to Rachin Ravindra and Shivam Dube to hit. The asking rate got high, and they were obliged to hit, realising the pitch was not as easy as RCB made it look.