Matches (5)
IPL (2)
NZ vs PAK (1)
Sheffield Shield (1)
National T20 (1)
8th Match (N), Chennai, March 28, 2025, Indian Premier League
PrevNext
Royal Challengers Bengaluru FlagRoyal Challengers Bengaluru

#1

Chennai Super Kings FlagChennai Super Kings

#4

Today
2:00 PM

CSK chose to field

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Live Blog
Commentary
Stats
News
Table
Preview
Videos
Photos
Live
Updated 13 mins ago • Published Today

Live - CSK vs RCB in Friday-night blockbuster

By Sidharth Monga

Pitch and conditions

About 10 minutes to go to the toss. One square boundary is 7m bigger than the other. The pitch, according to Matthew Hayden and Danny Morrison, is not going to provide a run feast. A little bit of grip, a little bit of slowness. You can fight with 170, feel good with 185. That's what Hayden said.
5
2

Southern 'rivalry'?

It has all the attributes a hype machine might dream of - two of the biggest Indian cricketers, two cities that enjoy banter and rivalry both - but CSK beat RCB two times for every time that RCB beat them.
We kick off tonight's proceedings with our preview.
It might still not matter to the ratings, but as cricket rivalry it needs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to catch up. They are 11-22 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overall, and 1-8 in Chennai. The last time RCB beat CSK in Chennai was in 2008, the IPL's first year. The last time these two sides faced each other, RCB were so ecstatic at winning and making it to the playoffs that they didn't shake hands with the opposition. Cue more storylines.
1
1
1
1
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB11022.137
LSG21120.963
PBKS11020.550
CSK11020.493
DC11020.371
SRH2112-0.128
KKR2112-0.308
MI1010-0.493
GT1010-0.550
RR2020-1.882
Full Table