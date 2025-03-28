Live - CSK vs RCB in Friday-night blockbuster

Live
Live - CSK vs RCB in Friday-night blockbusterBy Sidharth Monga
4
3
2
3
Pitch and conditions
About 10 minutes to go to the toss. One square boundary is 7m bigger than the other. The pitch, according to Matthew Hayden and Danny Morrison, is not going to provide a run feast. A little bit of grip, a little bit of slowness. You can fight with 170, feel good with 185. That's what Hayden said.
5
2
Southern 'rivalry'?
It has all the attributes a hype machine might dream of - two of the biggest Indian cricketers, two cities that enjoy banter and rivalry both - but CSK beat RCB two times for every time that RCB beat them.
We kick off tonight's proceedings with our preview.
It might still not matter to the ratings, but as cricket rivalry it needs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to catch up. They are 11-22 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) overall, and 1-8 in Chennai. The last time RCB beat CSK in Chennai was in 2008, the IPL's first year. The last time these two sides faced each other, RCB were so ecstatic at winning and making it to the playoffs that they didn't shake hands with the opposition. Cue more storylines.
1
1
1
1