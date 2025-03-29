Pujara 'quite surprised' by Fleming's 'no home advantage' comment

"It is [surprising] because at CSK you can't complain, it's one franchise where they've been preparing pitches according to their strengths," Pujara said on ESPNcricinfo's TimeOut after RCB handed CSK their biggest home defeat , by 50 runs, to make it two wins in two. "You should [use home advantage]; if he's saying that [there is no home advantage] they don't have a say, then I'm quite surprised.

"If you speak about MI, CSK, KKR - I don't think that's the case [them not getting pitches they ask for]. Any other franchise, I can still understand. Those [three] franchises make sure they get what they want. Their strength has been when they play at home."

One of the big talking points in CSK's chase was their tactic of batting Sam Curran ahead of Shivam Dube, and R Ashwin ahead of MS Dhoni, who came in at No. 9 with the chase seemingly dead, with CSK needing 98 off 28. Dhoni finished with 30 off 16, thanks mainly to the 16 runs (two sixes and a four) he hit off Krunal Pandya in the final over with CSK needing 67.

"There is a lot of concern [in the batting line-up outside of Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad] because their middle order will have to click at some point," Pujara said. "They will have to start scoring runs quickly. They rely heavily on their middle order.

"Yes, their top order is their strength, but when they don't perform well that's the time the middle order has to step up, it doesn't look like they're completely ready for it. It looks like they'll need better surfaces to get back into form and when they start playing at home again, they'll be able to perform well."

Pujara felt more than the loss, it was CSK's manner of defeat that was hurtful. "There's a lot to learn for CSK," he said. "I've been part of the franchise. If you're a CSK fan, you'd really be disappointed today. You tend to lose, but the way they lost this game will put a lot of dents in the dressing room."

'Conway for Curran and Dube batting higher'

Nick Knight , the former England opener, felt CSK have tried to fix something that wasn't broken by separating a "tried-and-tested" opening pair in Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Gaikwad has batted at No. 3 in the first two matches, with Rahul Tripathi opening with Rachin Ravindra. In both games so far, Gaikwad has come out to bat in the second over.

"In my top order, I'd have Devon Conway. I'm surprised he's not playing," Knight said. "I'd play both of them [Conway and Rachin]. I'm going to leave Sam Curran out. I just feel that Gaikwad and Conway at the top is tried and tested. I'm not saying it's right by any means, but when you look at it - Conway has a terrific record.

"Rachin can bat at No. 3, more than capable. And you work down from there. The only thing about that is Dhoni may have to bat at No. 7, which he's sometimes reluctant to do, sometimes wants to bat lower than that. He's made 30 of 16, effected a brilliant stumping, I'd encourage them to get him to No. 7."

The other aspect to CSK's batting Knight felt needed an immediate rethink was Dube's role. On Friday, Dube came in at No. 6, below Curran and made 19 off 15. Dube has shown a propensity to takedown spin - he strikes at 169.71 against this variety since IPL 2023. This facet was one of their X factors during CSK's run to the title in 2023.

"Why was Dube not batting higher? I was stunned when he came out ahead of Curran," Knight said. "They were so far behind the game at that point, they needed something to get them impetus, energy in their run chase and Dube was just held back. I saw him smash the England attack a couple of month ago [in a T20I series], coming in as a replacement player.