Hussey: CSK 'want to improve at talent identification'

Batting coach Michael Hussey spoke about the young talents they have at their disposal on Tuesday adding that CSK really need to get better at scouting them and nurturing them. "I think it's one area that we've really identified that we want to improve on is that talent identification side of things," he said at the press conference.

"So, we have had different players come in and train with us at various stages, almost on trial a little bit, but also when their names come up for an auction, then at least we've seen them, we've had eyes on them. I mean, we get sent all the videos, packages and stuff. But to be able to actually watch them in the flesh, it does give you a bit more to go on."

Wednesday's IPL game will feature four uncapped Indian batters opening for the first time in the league's history. Having used Rachin Ravindra, Devon Conway and Rahul Tripathi as openers without much success, CSK have turned to Mhatre, who had impressed their team management during a mid-season trial at Chepauk, and Andhra's Shaik Rasheed , who had not played in the IPL before this season.

CSK have blooded the pair and Brevis into their team after putting them in match-simulation training at their high-performance academy on the outskirts of Chennai. Some overseas players, including those from New Zealand and West Indies, have also recently trained at the academy to prepare for subcontinent tours.

Michael Hussey: We've had [Shaik Rasheed] with us now for, well, at least a couple of seasons and he's a beautiful player • BCCI

"If we can play some practice games, see them [youngsters] under pressure, we can make more informed decisions about the talent that we're looking at moving forward," Hussey said. "So, it's certainly one area that I think they're putting a lot of time and effort into to make sure that we get the right talent moving forward.

"They're very important decisions. There's so much talent in this country and [it's about] picking the right ones. We're still going to make mistakes, no question. But if we can make more informed decisions, then I think that will help the franchise moving forward."

Hussey believed that the work put in by the players and the staff at the academy could benefit CSK, if not right now, then at least in the future.

"Yeah, even in situations like this [playoff hopes fading], as a coaching group, we're looking for ways that we can do things better as well," he said. "And it's a magnificent facility, that high-performance centre. It's a fantastic resource for us, so we should use it. And to be able to put players into situations in practice games that is closer to the match. I mean, we can bat in the nets, and that's fine but to expose them in a match situation at practice is closer to what they're going to experience in a match."

Hussey also said that the CSK team management will remain in close contact with the rookie players and will monitor their progress in their country's leagues and domestic games so that they level up by IPL 2026. Mhatre has made starts in both of his innings so far but couldn't press on. Rasheed did well on debut (27 off 19) but his most recent knock was a first-ball duck. Brevis was 17 off 17 against Sunrisers Hyderabad before he opened up and made 42 off 25.

"Shaik Rasheed's a good example [of a young player coming through the ranks]," Hussey said. "We've had him with us now for, well, at least a couple of seasons and he's a beautiful player. But you're right, we need to find out how he can go under pressure. So, yes, he's got his opportunity now, and, you know, he's handling it well at the moment. Like, obviously, he'll want to get some more runs towards the back end of the season. But he's certainly got the skill and the talent to be able to do it.