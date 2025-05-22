DC seamer Mukesh Kumar fined 10% of match fees after MI defeat

He was pulled up for a level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct which deals with "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match" and accepted match referee Daniel Manohar's sanction.

Mukesh had a forgettable evening with the ball on Wednesday, conceding five fours and three sixes in his spell of 2 for 48 in four overs. He also conceded 27 runs in the 19th over of the first innings as Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir eventually lifted MI to a match-winning score of 180. That over went for 6, 1, 4, 6, 6, 4.

He was substituted out for impact player KL Rahul in DC's chase but the visitors folded for 121 with only uncapped Indians Sameer Rizvi (39) and Vipraj Nigam (20) scoring 20 or more runs. Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah produced miserly spells to wreck DC in the second innings, taking three wickets between them while conceding only 23 runs in the 44 balls the pair bowled.