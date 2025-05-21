Matches (8)
IPL (1)
County DIV1 (1)
County DIV2 (4)
Women's One-Day Cup (1)
PSL (1)
MI vs DC, 63rd Match at Mumbai, IPL, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score
63rd Match (N), Wankhede, May 21, 2025, Indian Premier League
What will be the toss result?
MI Win & Bat
DC Win & Bat
MI Win & Bowl
DC Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI
W
W
W
W
L
DC
W
L
L
NR
L
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 18:50
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 433 Runs • 72.17 Avg • 176.73 SR
10 M • 317 Runs • 35.22 Avg • 156.15 SR
DC10 M • 478 Runs • 68.29 Avg • 145.73 SR
10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 148.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 12.41 SR
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 14.76 SR
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.78 Econ • 20.25 SR
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.89 Econ • 20.62 SR
Squad
MI
DC
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|-
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
Match details
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|21 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Match Coverage
Tactics board: Suryakumar-Tilak vs DC's spinners, a potential promotion for Stubbs?
Where will this crucial contest be won and lost?