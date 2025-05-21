Matches (8)
MI vs DC, 63rd Match at Mumbai, IPL, May 21 2025 - Live Cricket Score

63rd Match (N), Wankhede, May 21, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Points Table
Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PT
NRR
4
Mumbai IndiansMumbai Indians
12750141.156
5
Delhi CapitalsDelhi Capitals
12651130.260
Recent Performance
Last five matches
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SA Yadav
10 M • 433 Runs • 72.17 Avg • 176.73 SR
RD Rickelton
10 M • 317 Runs • 35.22 Avg • 156.15 SR
KL Rahul
10 M • 478 Runs • 68.29 Avg • 145.73 SR
Abishek Porel
10 M • 261 Runs • 26.1 Avg • 148.29 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
TA Boult
10 M • 17 Wkts • 8.45 Econ • 12.41 SR
JJ Bumrah
8 M • 13 Wkts • 6.69 Econ • 14.76 SR
V Nigam
9 M • 8 Wkts • 8.78 Econ • 20.25 SR
Mukesh Kumar
8 M • 8 Wkts • 9.89 Econ • 20.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MI
DC
Player
Role
Hardik Pandya (c)
Allrounder
Ashwani Kumar 
Bowler
Raj Bawa 
Allrounder
Corbin Bosch 
Allrounder
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Jasprit Bumrah 
Bowler
Deepak Chahar 
Bowler
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
Bevon Jacobs 
Middle order Batter
Robin Minz 
Wicketkeeper
Mujeeb Ur Rahman 
Bowler
Naman Dhir 
Top order Batter
Satyanarayana Raju 
Bowler
Ryan Rickelton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mitchell Santner 
Bowling Allrounder
Karn Sharma 
Bowler
Rohit Sharma 
Top order Batter
Raghu Sharma 
-
Krishnan Shrijith 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Arjun Tendulkar 
Bowler
Tilak Varma 
Batting Allrounder
Reece Topley 
Bowler
Suryakumar Yadav 
Batter
Match details
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Series
Season2025
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days21 May 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1293180.795
RCB1283170.482
PBKS1283170.389
MI1275141.156
DC1265130.260
KKR1356120.193
LSG125710-0.506
SRH12479-1.005
RR133106-0.701
CSK12396-0.992
