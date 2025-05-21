Matches (16)
IRE vs WI
ENG v ZIM
IPL
PSL
ENG-W vs WI-W
BAN-A vs NZ-A
County DIV1
County DIV2
WCL 2
RESULT
63rd Match (N), Wankhede, May 21, 2025, Indian Premier League
Mumbai Indians FlagMumbai Indians

#4

180/5
Delhi Capitals FlagDelhi Capitals

#5

(18.2/20 ov, T:181) 121

MI won by 59 runs

Report

Suryakumar, Santner and Bumrah lead MI into playoffs

Delhi Capitals, who began the season with four wins on the trot, are now out of contention

Ekanth
21-May-2025
3:05

Rapid Fire: What will be DC's biggest regret this season?

Mumbai Indians 180 for 5 (Suryakumar 73*, Tilak 27, Rickelton 25, Dhir 24*, Mukesh 2-48) beat Delhi Capitals 121 (Rizvi 39, Nigam 20, Santner 3-11, Bumrah 3-12) by 59 runs
Mumbai Indians (MI) secured the last remaining IPL 2025 playoffs spot thanks to a late onslaught from Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir followed by crafty three-fors from Mitchell Santner and Jasprit Bumrah. Delhi Capitals, led by Faf du Plessis with regular captain Axar Patel ruled out by flu, were knocked out of contention. Having won each of their first four matches of the season, they have won just two of their next nine.
Put in to bat on a spin-friendly Wankhede Stadium pitch with rain on the cards, MI were in some trouble at 132 for 5 but Suryakumar and Dhir smacked 48 runs off the last two overs to lift them to 180.
DC's chase never got going with Faf du Plessis and KL Rahul falling cheaply. A comeback seemed to be on the cards, with Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma putting on 38 as a drizzle began, but Santner ensured that it wasn't to be.

MI start steadily on a tricky pitch

MI's innings started with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton punishing full balls in the first two overs before Mustafizur Rahman's angle away from Rohit's bat found the edge when he tried to drive him.
Vipraj Nigam, brought on in the fourth over, found turn but was pulled for two fours by Will Jacks when he dropped short. Jacks hit a four and a six in the next over, off Mustafizur, before Mukesh Kumar undid him by going pace-off in the sixth over, and Nigam completed the job with a good catch running back. MI finished the powerplay 54 for 2.

Kuldeep and Nigam apply the brakes

Suryakumar survived a top-edged sweep that landed safely behind short fine leg but Rickelton was less fortunate next ball as he toed his slog-sweep to deep backward square leg to hand Kuldeep Yadav his 100th IPL wicket.
Nigam mixed up his lengths and created two near-chances in the tenth over while Kuldeep bowled consistently and kept the batters quiet. DC gave away just 26 runs in the first four post-powerplay overs, leaving MI 80 for 3 at the halfway mark.
The return of pace helped MI release some pressure, with Tilak Varma lapping Dushmantha Chameera for six in the 11th over and Suryakumar stepping out to drive Mustafizur over mid-off for another maximum in the 14th. In between, though, Nigam and Kuldeep conceded just nine in two overs.
Suryakumar pulled Mukesh for four to start the 15th over, but Tilak fell four balls later, too early into a pull off a slower ball. When Hardik sliced a lofted drive to short third off Chameera in the 17th, MI were 123 for 5.

Dhir, Suryakumar break free

Suryakumar brought up a 36-ball fifty at the start of the 19th over, launching Mukesh over the covers for six. Then Dhir let loose, going 4, 6, 6, 4 to end a 27-run over, as Mukesh, suffering from cramps, missed three yorkers and then offered room when he went into the pitch.
The onslaught continued in the final over where Suryakumar dined on Chameera's pace-on offerings. This time, he farmed the strike and whacked two sixes over deep midwicket and two fours through the off side to finish on a high. A highlight was a dab off a near-perfect yorker that rolled wide of the keeper for four. Suryakumar scored 28 off the last eight balls of his innings, while Dhir walked off unbeaten on 24 off eight.
Suryakumar's unbeaten 73, meanwhile, was his 13th successive 25-plus score in T20s, a joint record alongside Temba Bavuma.

DC lose big guns early

KL Rahul and du Plessis, DC's most experienced batters, made their intent clear by putting away the first balls they faced to the boundary. But their attack was shortlived as du Plessis holed out to long-on off a slower ball from Deepak Chahar and Rahul - who charged early and made too much room - was caught behind off Trent Boult.
Will Jacks spun his first ball square and then got one to go straight, beating Abishek Porel to have him stumped, a close call that went in the bowler's favour. Jacks then bowled a no-ball, which allowed the promoted Nigam to get off the mark with a six over cover.
Nigam hit three more fours in his next four balls, but with DC 49 for 3 at the end of the powerplay with all four of Bumrah's overs remaining, MI were well ahead.

Wily Santner wrecks middle order

Santner capitalised on MI's start and the conditions, ripping the ball away from Nigam's bat before firing the next one in quicker to have him caught and bowled. Bumrah then got an offcutter to beat Tristan Stubbs' inside edge to reduce DC to 65 for 5 in the tenth over.
DC seemed all but done when a drizzle began and eased things up a bit. Ashutosh whacked loopy deliveres from Karn Sharma for a four and a six in the 11th over, and Rizvi picked up another four in between when Jacks ran too in too far from long-off and overran the ball.
Santner then beat Ashutosh and almost had Rizvi caught and bowled but the batters survived, and DC kept chipping away, going past 100 in the 14th over. Their task was still steep, though: 78 off the last six overs.
With the drizzle in the background, Santner darted a full ball at Rizvi before slowing the pace down to 77kph to beat his sweep and hit middle stump. The game was effectively over three balls later when Santner had Ashutosh stumped. It was a juicy length ball angling in towards the stumps that spun away a mile and beat the inside-out drive.
Santner's three-for came at the cost of just 11 runs in four overs, the joint-fewest conceded by a spinner in an IPL match at Wankhede. Bumrah and Karn then cleaned up the tail, helping MI qualify for the playoffs for the 11th time in 18 seasons.
Suryakumar YadavMitchell SantnerJasprit BumrahMumbai IndiansDelhi CapitalsMI vs DCIndian Premier League

Ekanth is a sub-editor with ESPNcricinfo

Win Probability
MI 100%
MIDC
100%50%100%MI InningsDC Innings

Over 19 • DC 121/10

Mustafizur Rahman b Bumrah 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0
W
MI won by 59 runs
Match Coverage
All Match News

DC Innings
Player NameRB
KL Rahul
caught116
F du Plessis
caught67
Abishek Porel
stumped69
Sameer Rizvi
bowled3935
V Nigam
caught2011
T Stubbs
lbw24
AR Sharma
stumped1816
M Tiwari
bowled34
PVD Chameera
not out810
Kuldeep Yadav
caught78
Mustafizur Rahman
bowled01
Extras(nb 1)
Total121(10 wkts; 18.2 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Indian Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
GT1394180.602
RCB1283170.482
PBKS1283170.389
MI1385161.292
DC136613-0.019
LSG136712-0.337
KKR1356120.193
SRH12479-1.005
RR144108-0.549
CSK133106-1.030
Full Table