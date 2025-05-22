Depth over daredevilry: Suryakumar's solo show saves the day for Mumbai Indians

Suryakumar Yadav has a general cheery disposition towards life, but at the break between innings at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday, he sounded extra pleased with himself. This had been one of his anomalous knocks: he was barely a run-a-ball in the first 20 balls, got to fifty in 36, and ended up with a strike rate of 169.76 despite playing for as long as 43 balls.

Yet Suryakumar knew he had taken Mumbai Indians (MI) to an above-par score on a slow pitch where the ball gripped for the spinners and the fast bowlers who bowled cutters into the pitch. Now imagine the level of adjustment needed. You think a night match at Wankhede, you think you need to score 200 at the very least if you lose the toss. Here, Suryakumar batted thinking 160 was par, and 180 came about only because the last two overs went for 48.

At the break, Suryakumar said this was an innings he had been hoping for a long time. "That it's a difficult situation, I go into bat and try to bat till the end. And get a score that is above par," Suryakumar told the broadcast.

Now Suryakumar has had the most unbelievable run of 13 consecutive scores of 25 or more, which is now a world record, but that is not enough for him. He was waiting for an innings where he stood out. "It's been 13 games now," Suryakumar said later. "My wife told me a sweet story today. She said, 'you have got all the awards except Man of the Match'. So this award is really special today. From the team's point of view, this knock was important. Also this trophy [was important] for her."

Elite athletes want to win games, but they also want to do as much as they can on their own. So far Suryakumar hasn't really had a shot at a solo showing. With their qualification for playoffs on the line, this game was as good a time as any. As he said, it didn't come easy. He walked in at 48 for 2 in the last over of the powerplay. It became 58 for 3 soon, and the spinners handcuffed him and Tilak Varma soon after.

It is rare to see Suryakumar get beaten four times in the first eight balls of spin he plays. He just couldn't get the right length to attack. You wondered where the sweep shot was. It arrived against the ninth ball of spin, and even that a mis-cue. This was a slow pitch not conducive to dominating spin. Suryakumar would have to adjust his sights much lower and bide for his opportunity.

Suryakumar Yadav unlocked deep pockets to write Mumbai Indians' playoffs story • BCCI

Suryakumar said he knew the pitch was going to be slow so it wasn't really a shock to his system, but even that par assessment of 160 looked in doubt when the last two overs began. They would need to score 30 off the last two to give themselves an even chance, that too provided there wasn't any dew.