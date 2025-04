Tilak Varma was subbed out two games ago for being unable to force the pace. In his first outing after that, he made 56 off 29 in a tall run chase against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. On Sunday, he top scored with 59 off 43 to help Mumbai Indians (MI) post 205 for 5 after being put in to bat by Delhi Capitals (DC) in their first home game of IPL 2025 at Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Tilak's knock provided the base and Naman Dhir 's the finishing kick. The hard-hitting Dhir, a floater in the batting order, hit 38 off just 17; his fifth-wicket stand off 60 off 33 with Tilak helping them recover from the wickets of Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya in the space of six deliveries.

DC's wristspin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Vipraj Nigam struck vital blows, picking up combined figures of 4 for 64 off eight overs. Meanwhile, Axar Patel, the captain, bowled just two overs, seemingly mindful of match-ups, especially with Tilak at the crease.

The evening began in sparkling fashion for MI when Rohit Sharma imperiously drove Mitchell Starc for two fours, and scooped him for six. But Rohit's intent to keep going had him fall over trying to sweep Nigam off his lengths to be given out lbw for 18.

Ryan Rickelton blazed away at the other end, as did Suryakumar, who flicked his first ball for six after being sent in at No. 3 for the first time this season. Rickelton was particularly impressive off Starc, picking him for two fours in the very first over when he overpitched trying to get late swing.

Kuldeep Yadav got into the game in his very first over, the eighth of the innings, when he delivered a ripping goggly to breach Rickelton's defence. That brought Tilak in at No. 4 and he was up and away immediately with a succession of sweep shots, including a reverse pick-up shot.

Tilak was reprieved on 20 when Jake Fraser-McGurk put down at skier at long-on to deny Nigam, but DC didn't have to wait long enough for a wicket as Kuldeep had Suryakumar mistime a lofted hit off a wrong'un to long-off.