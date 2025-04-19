Unchanged GT opt to bowl vs DC, Gill says Rabada is expected to return in 'ten days or so'

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill
won the toss on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad and decided, partly due to the weather, to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC). He confirmed that Kagiso Rabada
, who has returned to South Africa for personal reasons, will come back to play "in the next ten days or so".
DC left out Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had played all of the first six matches, but had scored just 55 runs at a strike rate of 105.76 with a best of 38. Faf du Plessis, who has missed the last two games due to an unspecified injury, has not returned.
DC captain Axar Patel also confirmed that Abishek Porel will not be an Impact Player and will be slotted in to open the innings. Axar said he wanted to field too, but was confused about what to do because of the heat.
Gujarat Titans XI: 1 Shubman Gill (capt), 2 Sai Sudharsan, 3 Jos Buttler (wk), 4 Rashid Khan, 5 Shahrukh Khan, 6 Rahul Tewatia, 7 Arshad Khan, 8 R Sai Kishore, 9 Mohammed Siraj, 10 Prasidh Krishna, 11 Ishant Sharma
Impact Players list: Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat, Washington Sundar, Karim Janat
Delhi Capitals XI: 1 Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (capt), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Players list: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Dushmantha Chameera