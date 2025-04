Unchanged GT opt to bowl vs DC, Gill says Rabada is expected to return in 'ten days or so'

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill won the toss on a hot afternoon in Ahmedabad and decided, partly due to the weather, to bowl first against Delhi Capitals (DC). He confirmed that Kagiso Rabada , who has returned to South Africa for personal reasons, will come back to play "in the next ten days or so".

DC left out Jake Fraser-McGurk, who had played all of the first six matches, but had scored just 55 runs at a strike rate of 105.76 with a best of 38. Faf du Plessis, who has missed the last two games due to an unspecified injury, has not returned.