Who will RCB and LSG use their right-to-match options on?

What is the right-to-match (RTM) rule?

Ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, each team was allowed to retain up to six players, with a maximum of five capped players and a maximum of two uncapped Indian players.

The eight teams that did not retain the maximum of six players can now use RTM options on players from their previous squads to fill up the remaining slots. The maximum of five capped and two uncapped players still apply, so teams that have retained five capped players can use their RTM option on only one uncapped Indian player. And if a team has retained two uncapped players, they can use their RTM options on only capped players.

If a team uses an RTM option on one of their former players at the auction, the last bidder will be allowed to raise the bid one final time, and the choice of whether to continue with the RTM option and match the bid then lies with the team using the RTM option.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Players retained: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Purse remaining: INR 83 crore

Right-to-match option: 3 (can all be capped, or two capped and one uncapped



RCB have retained three players, the second fewest among the ten teams. They can use all three of their RTM options on capped players. Glenn Maxwell, Faf du Plessis, Mohammed Siraj and Will Jacks will likely be their targets. Cameron Green may have been top of the list, but a back injury has ruled him out of IPL 2025, and he will not enter the auction.

Maxwell, 36, recently spoke about how the RCB team management had a warm discussion with him after his release. While he had a forgettable time with the bat in IPL 2024, his three impressive seasons before that and the effectiveness of his fast offspin and fielding could convince RCB to use an RTM option on him.

Du Plessis, who took RCB to the playoffs twice in his three years as captain, is also a strong candidate. Even at 40, du Plessis is a force on the T20 circuit and just led St Lucia Kings to their maiden CPL title. RCB may still be looking at him as a captaincy option, but even if they have decided on naming Kohli captain, as has been speculated, du Plessis may still be valuable as an opener.

Siraj has been an integral part of the team since 2018 and his exclusion from the retentions list was a surprise. Do RCB think they can get him back at a lower price using an RTM option?

Jacks made a splash in 2024, hitting a 41-ball century against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad, but his T20 form has dipped since.

RCB are expected to bid high for KL Rahul at the auction, so how many of their RTM options they can use may depend on whether they get Rahul and at what price. If they don't end up using all their three options on capped players, they may use one on an uncapped talent. The franchise has demonstrated faith in quick bowler Vijaykumar Vyshak, wicketkeeper Anuj Rawat and finisher Mahipal Lomror, each of whom could play a crucial role in the team's future plans.

One of Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya might be LSG's RTM pick • AFP/Getty Images

Lucknow Super Giants

Players retained: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Purse remaining: INR 69 crore

Right-to-match option: 1 (capped)



With five players retained, including two uncapped players, LSG holds one RTM option. Among those on their buy-back radar will be Marcus Stoinis, Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya and Naveen-ul-Haq.

Stoinis, the franchise's only centurion last season and their second-highest run-scorer overall, will be a priority for LSG.

De Kock, generally dependable at the top, had a lean IPL 2024, scoring only 250 runs in 11 games. However, his recent CPL form was impressive - he finished second in the tournament's run charts.

Krunal, who briefly captained in Rahul's absence in IPL 2023, is another possibility, although his recent form has been unremarkable.

If LSG hold on to their RTM option by the time death-over specialist Naveen's name pops up at the auction, they may use it on him. Naveen was their leading wicket-taker in IPL 2024 with 14 wickets in ten innings.