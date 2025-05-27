IPL playoffs: How can RCB and GT make it to the top two?
Gujarat Titans will be rooting for LSG on Tuesday against RCB
Punjab Kings (PBKS) have confirmed a top-two finish after beating Mumbai Indians (MI) in Jaipur on Monday. The result also left MI at No. 4 on the points table, meaning they will play the eliminator on May 30 in Mullanpur.
Since PBKS will play Qualifier 1 on May 29 whether they finish first or second, the final league fixture of IPL 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will decide the first opponents for PBKS and MI in the playoffs.
While the winner of Qualifier 1 will go straight to the final, the loser of that game will get a second chance to make the final by playing Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator on June 1 in Ahmedabad. Let's look at how the final standings could be decided.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru(Points: 17, NRR: 0.255)
Remaining games: vs LSG (Lucknow)
RCB have the advantage of playing the last game of the league phase, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday. They simply need to win that game to finish in the top two. In order to displace PBKS (NRR 0.372) from No. 1, they need to beat LSG by 34 runs (after scoring 200) or with 21 balls to spare (after conceding 200).
If RCB end up losing to LSG, then they will finish third and play the eliminator against MI.
Gujarat Titans(Points: 18, NRR: 0.254)
Remaining games: none
If RCB beat LSG, GT will slip to third and play the Eliminator against MI. The only way GT can finish second is if LSG win the game on Tuesday.