Gill, Buttler, Sai Sudharsan take GT to 209

They must all be starting the games in IPL 2025 thinking they can have Gujarat Titans (GT) in trouble if they take two early wickets. Or two in the first half even. However, their top three just keep scoring big runs. All three of them now sit in the top six as GT ended with 209 on a typical low Jaipur pitch. Shubman Gill , the top-scorer with 84 off 50, told Jos Buttler 190 was going to be a good score, but Buttler said that despite low bounce it was a true pitch and a quick outfield. So he didn't quite expect a cakewalk.