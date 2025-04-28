Gill, Buttler, Sai Sudharsan take GT to 209
Captain Gill and Sai Sudharsan laid a strong base for GT once again with a fifty-plus opening stand
Gujarat Titans 209 for 4 (Gill 84, Buttler 50*, Theekshana 2-35) vs Rajasthan Royals
They must all be starting the games in IPL 2025 thinking they can have Gujarat Titans (GT) in trouble if they take two early wickets. Or two in the first half even. However, their top three just keep scoring big runs. All three of them now sit in the top six as GT ended with 209 on a typical low Jaipur pitch. Shubman Gill, the top-scorer with 84 off 50, told Jos Buttler 190 was going to be a good score, but Buttler said that despite low bounce it was a true pitch and a quick outfield. So he didn't quite expect a cakewalk.
Gill and the new orange cap holder B Sai Sudharsan got GT off to another measured start with a 93-run opening stand, their fifth of 50 or more in nine innings this IPL. RR had the chance to break this partnership early, but Sudharsan was dropped on nine by Shimron Hetmyer. With just one aerial hit in the powerplay, GT still managed to take 53, thanks to Gill's 25 off 16.
The easing of field restriction didn't slow Gill down. He took the slog-sweep on even on this low track, and sent Riyan Parag into the stands. Wanindu Hasaranga then created some pressure with three boundaryless overs. It probably resulted in the wicket of Sudharsan for 39 off 30 and a slow start for Buttler, but Gill broke the shackles of four overs for 23 runs with two sixes off Yudhvir Singh in the 14th.
Having got a sighter of 7 off 10 balls, Buttler then proceeded to ruin the analysis of Hasaranga with three sixes and a four in the 15th over. He scored 41 off the next 14 balls he faced, including a six over long-on and a reverse-ramped four off compatriot Jofra Archer. Buttler was denied strike in the last two overs, but Rahul Tewatia and Shahrukh Khan still managed to get 22 off them.