Comparing IPL 2025 to 2024: Pooran, Shreyas lead No. 3's rise

IPL 2024 set new benchmarks in terms of high scores and aggressive batting. Can the 2025 season match that? ESPNcricinfo will do a comparison throughout the current edition, comparing numbers at the same point last season. Here's what the stats say after 29 matches of each season.

After a lull in scoring rates, which lasted about 10 games this season, the bat is dominating the ball again in IPL 2025. In the last 14 matches, the average run rate has gone up to 9.73, with 12 200-plus totals; in the previous ten games, the rate had dropped to 9.00, with only one total touching 200.

Thanks to the batting revival, the overall tournament run rate for IPL 2025 has risen to 9.66, well clear of 2024's 9.27 after 29 games. The total boundary count (4s + 6s) is 94 more than at a similar stage last year, sixes is up by 38, while the number of 200-plus totals is almost twice as many.

The big difference is in the top-order batting, and hence in the powerplays. The powerplay run rate has gone up by more than 8%, compared to around 5% in the middle overs, and around 4% overall. The death overs run rate has dropped a bit, from 11.57 last year to 11.38. There have been 35 more sixes struck in the powerplays this year than at the same stage in 2024.

When No. 3 is No. 1

With Nicholas Pooran and Shreyas Iyer leading the charge, this has been a terrific season so far for the No. 3 batters - they have a collectively gone at a strike rate of nearly 170, and an average of more than 40.

Last year, the No. 3s were far more subdued, scoring 500 fewer runs at the same stage, at a strike rate of 143 and an average of under 26. Almost a fifth of the total bat runs this season have come from them, which is also a significant increase from last year. Apart from Pooran and Iyer, Jos Buttler and Ajinkya Rahane have over 200 runs at 150-plus strike rates, while Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Riyan Parag have 100-plus runs at a strike rate of over 200. The latest addition to the list of successful No. 3s this season is Karun Nair, who struck a stunning 40-ball 89 against Mumbai Indians.

In terms of average and strike rate, No. 3s have been much better than openers (average 32.54, strike rate 155.58) so far this season, though the openers have also done better than they did last year (average 32.37, strike rate 146.06).

A season for top-order batters

With such a dominant narrative for the top order this year, it's not surprising that they also dominate the list of top ten strike rates. Even with a cut-off as low as 30 balls, eight of the top ten strikers this season are batters at Nos. 1-3; the exceptions are Tim David and Naman Dhir, though even Dhir batted at No. 3 once, scoring 46 off 24.

Last season, it was the other way around: only two - Abhishek Sharma and Narine - out of the top ten were batters who played in the top three.

The team report card

Chennai Super Kings have had a season to forget, with both their run rate and their economy rate dropping by over 10% compared to last year. Lucknow Super Kings have had a big drop in their bowling numbers, but the batting has compensated, thanks to the presence of Pooran and Mitchell Marsh. Similarly, Punjab Kings have improved hugely with the bat as well, which has compensated for the poorer bowling numbers.

The Pooran vs Pant contrast