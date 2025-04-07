Comparing IPL 2025 to 2024: Batting loses its fire after blazing start

IPL 2024 set new benchmarks in terms of high scores and aggressive batting. Can IPL 2025 season match that? ESPNcricinfo will do a comparison throughout the current edition, comparing numbers at the same point last season. Here's what the stats say after 19 matches of both seasons.

The calm after the storm

After a blistering start to IPL 2025, the scoring rates have calmed down considerably. In the first five games of the season, the average run rate was 10.7, with three 240-plus totals. As many as 20 overs went for 20 or more runs.

But since then, the bowlers have hit back with a vengeance. A comparison between the first nine and next ten games shows a significant difference in most parameters. The run rate has dropped by almost a run, the balls per six has gone up by four, the 190-plus totals have reduced by more than half, and the number of overs with 20-plus runs has come down by 67%.

In the last ten matches, teams have touched 200 only three times, with a highest of 205, and all those totals have resulted in wins. In the first four days of the tournament, teams passed 200 six times, including four scores of over 230, and three of those 200-plus totals were in defeats.

The comparison with IPL 2024

Thanks to the relatively lower totals, the run rate this season is only marginally ahead of last season after 19 games. After five matches, the difference was huge - 10.7 in 2025 to 9.13 last year - but now the gap has reduced to just 0.08. After five games, the sixes count in 2025 was 32 ahead of last season's - 119 versus 87 - but the 2024 season has now gone ahead by six, though the balls-per-six metric still favours the current season.

ESPNcricinfo Ltd

IPL 2024 has also sneaked ahead in the count of overs with 20-plus runs - there were 32 of those after 19 games last season, compared to 28 so far this year.

The team-wise comparisons

Compared to last year, the team which improved the most in terms of batting run rate after 19 matches of the season is Gujarat Titans (GT). Last year, they were languishing at the bottom of the run-rates chart at 8.56 runs per over after four games with a 2-2 win-loss record. This year, they have galloped at 10.08 runs per over, with totals of 232 batting second, and winning chases of 170 in 17.5 overs, and 153 in 16.4.

Four teams have gone at over 10 runs an over so far this year, compared to just two at the same stage last year, though the highest from last year (11.71, by Kolkata Knight Riders) far exceeds the highest this year (10.2, by Punjab Kings).

At the bottom of the charts this year are Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who have struggled at a run rate of 8.05, compared to 9.12 last year. Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) run rates this year have mirrored that of the season so far: they got off the blocks in style, scoring 286 versus Rajasthan Royals (RR), but have since touched a run rate of nine only once in four innings.

The list that SRH top this year is an unwanted one: they've conceded at 10.73 runs per over, the most by a team so far. SRH have gone at 10 an over or more four times in five innings, and in their most recent game, conceded 153 in 16.4 in the defeat against GT.

Compared to last year, Gujarat Titans have improved the most in batting run rate after the first 19 matches • BCCI

As a bowling unit, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have the best numbers so far. In three games, their average economy rate is 8.47, making them the only team to go at under 8.5 after 19 games this season. Can they maintain those numbers against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 20th game of season, at the Wankhede?

Where are the close finishes?

Only three matches so far this season have been decided by a margin of fewer than ten runs, or with fewer than six balls to spare: CSK vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, and RR vs CSK. Last year , at the same stage, there were seven games which met these criteria.