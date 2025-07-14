Varun Aaron appointed SRH bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026

Varun Aaron , the former India fast bowler, has joined Sunrisers Hyderabad as bowling coach ahead of IPL 2026. Aaron replaces New Zealand left-arm seamer James Franklin in the role.

This is the first time Aaron, 35, will be working in a coaching capacity, having retired from all forms of cricket in January this year. He joins the support staff group currently headed by Daniel Vettori.

Since the middle of 2024, Aaron has been working with trainees at the MRF Pace Academy in Chennai as a consultant. It's an institution that played a massive role in his rise as a fast bowling talent who burst through the ranks in 2010-11 with Jharkhand.

Aaron's own career was stop-start due to multiple stress fractures. He played nine Tests and nine ODIs in all, the last of those coming in November 2015, a Test against South Africa in Bengaluru.

Aaron's Test career is best remembered for the ball he bowled to Stuart Broad during the England tour of 2014. Aaron's bouncer hit Broad on the face, leaving him with a broken nose that required surgery, and two black eyes after he top-edged the ball into the grille of his helmet.

He represented Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab and Gujarat Titans during his IPL career. In 52 matches, he picked up 44 wickets at an economy of 8.93. Aaron's most recent stint as a player was in 2022, when he was part of GT's title-winning run.