Sam Curran becomes most expensive player in IPL history

England allrounder Sam Curran broke Chris Morris' record (INR 16.25 crore) to become the most expensive buy at an IPL auction, when Punjab Kings outbid Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians to sign him for INR 18.25 crore (USD 2.25 million).

At that price, Curran is also the most expensive player in IPL history - even more than retained players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul - and was reunited with the franchise that first welcomed him into the league at an INR 7.2-crore bid in 2019. Curran was the Player of the Final and the Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia; and since September this year he has taken 25 wickets in 14 T20s at an economy rate of 7.08. He has also improved his batting against spin: in 31 T20 innings since 2020, he has an average of 27.07 and a strike rate of 154.69.

Mumbai went as far as INR 18 crore to try and line-up Curran alongside Jofra Archer, their other big-ticket England signing at the previous auction, but they were eventually outbid by Kings, who had begun the auction with the second-largest purse. Shortly after failing to buy Curran, Mumbai managed to get Cameron Green for INR 17.50 crore, making the Australian allrounder the second most expensive player in IPL auction history.

"I'm pinching myself that this has all happened. It's such a weird feeling watching an auction for yourself. I can't believe how nervous I was and I was shaking like anything when the final call was confirmed," Green said. "I've always been a huge fan of the IPL and it's going to be so cool to be a part of it. The Mumbai Indians are one of the powerhouses of the competition so I feel very humbled to be joining them. I can't wait to get there next year."

Green's T20 stocks have risen significantly in the last six months. Not part of Australia's T20 World Cup squad initially, the allrounder was a last-minute inclusion after Josh Inglis picked up an injury while playing golf. Green had shot into the limelight after a prolific T20I series in India, where he made 118 runs, including two half-centuries, at a strike rate of 214.54 at the top of the order. His ability to bat anywhere in the order and bowl at a lively pace landed him a massive payday in his first IPL auction.

England allrounder Ben Stokes became the costliest signing by Chennai Super Kings in auction history at INR 16.25 crore. Stokes will line-up alongside MS Dhoni in the IPL once again, after a brief stint together at Rising Pune Super Giant.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals also raised the paddle for Stokes, but it soon became clear their limited budgets were going to be a constraint. Having come into the auction with INR 20.45 crores, CSK spent nearly 80% of their budget on Stokes alone. He also becomes a viable captaincy candidate as CSK begin to explore the idea of succession planning post Dhoni.

Sunrisers break the bank for Brook, Agarwal

Harry Brook also made a splash when Sunrisers Hyderabad staved off aggressive bidding from Rajasthan Royals to secure his services for INR 13.25 crore (USD 1.6 million approx). This is the most a franchise has paid to sign an overseas batter at an auction.

Brook, 23, is set to feature in his maiden IPL season following a breakout year in international cricket. Only two months ago in Pakistan, his first international overseas trip, Brook impressed with his clean power hitting to win the Player-of-the-Series award after hitting 238 runs at a strike rate of 163.01, in a series England won 4-3.

Brook's superior record across all T20s in Asia may have been an attractive proposition for teams - 581 runs in 16 innings at a strike rate of 167.43. More recently, Brook put behind a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign to blast three centuries in the three-Test series England won 3-0.

Having signed Brook, Sunrisers also went hard to secure India opener Mayank Agarwal for INR 8.25 crore, thereby spending nearly 51% of their auction purse of INR 42.25 crores back-to-back. This meant Sunrisers, who went as high as INR 14.5 crore to get Stokes, eventually missed out on a marquee allrounder.

Pooran takes home a million dollars again

Nicholas Pooran began the year by becoming the most expensive West Indian ever sold at an IPL auction (INR 10.75 crore), and he broke that record once again when Lucknow Supergiants spent INR 16 crore (nearly USD 2 million) to buy the wicketkeeper-batter.

For a while, the fight for Pooran seemed to be a contest between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, but once Lucknow swooped in with a bid nearing a million dollars, it became a two-team race between Super Giants and Capitals.

Pooran's endured a mixed year as far as his international career goes. He was named Kieron Pollard's successor as West Indies' T20I captain but stepped down following a dismal T20 World Cup campaign where West Indies failed to make it out of the first round after losses to Scotland and Ireland. He had a decent IPL 2022, though, among the few notable performers in a disappointing season for Sunrisers. He made 306 runs including two fifties at an average of 38.25 and a strike rate of 144.33.

Pooran's power-hitting ability was most recently seen at the Abu Dhabi T10, where he was was adjudged Player of the Tournament for his 345 runs, which came at an average of 49.28 and a phenomenal strike rate of 234.69.

Bargain buys

Sikandar Raza broke an eight-year barren run when he became the first Zimbabwean to be bought at an IPL auction since Brendan Taylor in 2014. At his base price of INR 50 lakh, Raza could be a steal for the Punjab Kings, given the form he's been in. Raza was the top run-getter (219 at a strike rate of 147) and second highest wicket-taker (10 scalps) for Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup.

"As a friend, I wish someone picks him," Hardik Pandya laughed, when asked about Kane Williamson at a press conference prior to India's T20I series against New Zealand last month. Now, they will team-up at Gujarat Titans, who secured Williamson's immense experience at his base price of INR 2 crore. At Titans, Williamson will also be reunited with his one-time Sunrisers team-mate Rashid Khan.

Having played just one IPL game so far, in 2021 for Punjab Kings, Adil Rashid will hope for a happier second stint. At INR 2 crore, the England legspinner is a steal for Sunrisers, who may have perhaps been surprised at the lack of competition. Rashid has an excellent wrong'un, bowls ripping legbreaks, and he can bowl in the powerplay. And at No. 10, he'll probably be among the most explosive batting options. Rashid was a key member of England's T20 World Cup winning squad.

RCB's new signing Reece Topley missed out on England's T20 World Cup squad because of injury but he had a run of impressive performances in the lead-up to the tournament. Topley's height allows him to extract steep bounce even on docile surfaces. He can marry that with the ability to move the ball both ways. With Josh Hazlewood's workload likely to be factored in, given Australia have potentially the WTC final and Ashes coming up back-to-back, Topley is an excellent back-up option for Royal Challengers at a base price of INR 1.5 crore.

"We wanted to have a like-for-like replacement for Jason Behrendorff," RCB head coach Sanjay Bangar said. "We've kept tab on most of the left-armers available. Josh [Hazlewood] isn't going to be available for the first few games, so we looked at availability of players and that's where Topley fit in really well. To get a high-quality performer like him adds strength to our squad."

Kolkata Knight Riders - the silent spectators

Having come into the auction with the smallest purse (INR 7.05 crore), Kolkata Knight Riders patiently watched proceedings; they entered the bidding just once - for South Africa batter Heinrich Klaasen - as the other franchises snapped up the first 38 players.

Curiously, KKR were willing to spend INR 2.4 crores - out of 7.05 - on the uncapped Jammu & Kashmir allrounder Vivrant Sharma , who was eventually bought by Sunrisers.

KKR came alive when they made aggressive bids to get an Indian wicketkeeper, having let B Indrajith and Sheldon Jackson go. They eventually got in-form N Jagadeesan for INR 90 lakh. Jagadeesan has been in the form of his life, having racked up a record five List A centuries last month.

After buying Jagadeesan, KKR bought back Himachal allrounder Vaibhav Arora and tried hard to buy back fast bowler Shivam Mavi . Having released Mavi to free up INR 7.75 crore for this auction, the Knight Riders went as far as INR 1 crore before bailing out of the race. Mavi eventually went to the Titans for INR 6 crore.