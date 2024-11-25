IPL 2025: How the ten teams stack up after the mega auction

Mumbai Indians
No. of players 23/25 (8 overseas)
Hot take
: While MI's contingent of Indian players is strong, their overseas picks were rather unconventional. Apart from Trent Boult and Mitchell Santner, the other six are untested or haven't been regular starters in the IPL. England allrounder Will Jacks
and fast bowler Reece Topley
, South African quick Lizaad Williams
and Afghanistan spinner Allah Ghazanfar
are pretty inexperienced in the league, while New Zealand's Bevan-John Jacobs
and South Africa's Ryan Rickelton
haven't played in the IPL before.
Possible first 12 (including impact player): 1 Rohit Sharma, 2 Ryan Rickelton (wk), 3 Tilak Varma, 4 Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Will Jacks, 6 Hardik Pandya (capt), 7 Naman Dhir/Robin Minz, 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Allah Ghazanfar/Mitchell Santner, 10 Karn Sharma, 11 Jasprit Bumrah, 12 Trent Boult
SQUAD
Batters: Suryakumar Yadav (retained), Rohit Sharma (retained), Tilak Varma (retained), Bevan-John Jacobs
Wicketkeepers: Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith
Allrounders: Hardik Pandya (pace; retained), Naman Dhir (spin; RTM), Will Jacks (spin), Raj Angad Bawa (pace), Vignesh Puthur (spin)
Spinners: Allah Ghazanfar, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner
Fast bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah (retained), Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams
Chennai Super Kings
No. of players 25/25 (7 overseas)
Hot take
: CSK bought back R Ashwin ten seasons after he last played for them in 2015, reuniting him with Ravindra Jadeja. They further strengthened their spin attack with the addition of Noor Ahmad
, and otherwise stacked their squad with allrounders and fast bowlers.They've also bought a fair number of players whose IPL careers are in need of a revival: Rahul Tripathi
, Vijay Shankar
, Kamlesh Nagarkoti
, Deepak Hooda
and Shreyas Gopal
.
Best 12 (including impact player): 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 2 Devon Conway/Rachin Ravindra, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Shivam Dube, 5 Sam Curran, 6 Vijay Shankar, 7 Ravindra Jadeja, 8 MS Dhoni (wk), 9 R Ashwin, 10 Noor Ahmad/Nathan Ellis, 11 Khaleel Ahmed/Gurjapneet Singh, 12 Matheesha Pathirana
SQUAD
Batters: Ruturaj Gaikwad (retained), Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth
Wicketkeepers: Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (retained), Vansh Bedi
Allrounders: Ravindra Jadeja (spin; retained), Shivam Dube (pace; retained), R Ashwin (spin), Sam Curran (pace), Rachin Ravindra (spin; RTM), Vijay Shankar (pace), Anshul Kamboj (pace), Jamie Overton (pace), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (pace), Ramakrishna Ghosh (pace)
Spinners: Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal
Fast bowlers: Matheesha Pathirana (retained), Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
No. of players 22/25 (8 overseas)
Hot take
: RCB bought the explosive Phil Salt
to partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order, and also spent a lot of money to acquire two experienced quicks in Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to try and solve their long-standing bowling problem. They have batting reinforcements in the top and middle order and, for the first time in a long time, their line-up doesn't seem reliant on a few star players.
Best 12 (including impact player): 1 Virat Kohli 2 Phil Salt 3 Liam Livingstone 4 Rajat Patidar 5 Krunal Pandya, 6 Jitesh Sharma (wk) 7 Tim David/Jacob Bethell 8 Rasikh Salam 9 Bhuvneshwar Kumar 10 Josh Hazlewood 11 Yash Dayal 12 Suyash Sharma/Swapnil Singh
SQUAD
Batters: Virat Kohli (retained), Rajat Patidar (retained), Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara
Wicketkeepers: Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma
Allrounders: Liam Livingstone (spin), Krunal Pandya (spin), Swapnil Singh (spin), Romario Shepherd (pace), Jacob Bethell (spin), Mohit Rathee (spin)
Spinners: Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh
Fast bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal (retained), Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi
Sunrisers Hyderabad
No. of players 20/25 (7 overseas)
Hot take
: SRH have an explosive top five and a first-choice bowling attack with plenty of pedigree, but the link between those two parts of their line-up is likely to be a bit inexperienced. Also, their back-up overseas players - Kamindu Mendis
, Brydon Carse
and Eshan Malinga
- have never played the IPL before.
Best 12 (including impact player): 1 Travis Head, 2 Abhishek Sharma, 3 Ishan Kishan (wk), 4 Nitish Reddy, 5 Heinrich Klaasen, 6 Aniket Verma, 7 Abhinav Manohar, 8 Pat Cummins, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Rahul Chahar, 11 Mohammed Shami, 12 Adam Zampa
SQUAD
Batters: Travis Head (retained), Abhinav Manohar, Aniket Verma, Sachin Baby
Wicketkeepers: Heinrich Klaasen (retained), Ishan Kishan, Atharva Taide
Allrounders: Abhishek Sharma (spin; retained), Nitish Kumar Reddy (pace; retained), Kamindu Mendis (spin)
Spinners: Adam Zampa, Rahul Chahar, Zeeshan Ansari
Fast bowlers: Mohammed Shami, Pat Cummins (retained), Harshal Patel, Simarjeet Singh, Jaydev Unadkat, Brydon Carse, Eshan Malinga
More to follow ...