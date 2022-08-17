KKR name Chandrakant Pandit head coach

Pandit, a wicketkeeper-batter who played five Tests for India between 1986 and 1992, is a highly regarded coach on the Indian domestic circuit. He won the Ranji Trophy, India's premier first-class competition, with Mumbai in 2002-03, 2003-04 and 2015-16, but his claim to fame came with his lower-profile charges: his triumph with an unfancied MP last season came after similar runs with Vidarbha - he took them to their maiden Ranji title in 2017-18, and then helped them defend it 2018-19. Pandit was also director of cricket at Rajasthan when they defended their Ranji title - again, only their second ever - in 2011-12.