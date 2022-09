Boucher unveiled as new Mumbai Indians head coach

"Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport," Boucher said of Mumbai Indians in a franchise statement. "I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit."

While he might not have extensive experience as a coach on the T20 franchise circuit, Boucher had a run as wicketkeeping coach at Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2016 IPL. Prior to that, he had also played for Knight Riders as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore. Soon after, he moved to take charge as head coach at Titans on the South African domestic circuit before moving to the lead role at the South Africa men's national team.

"The way he [Boucher] has transformed South African white-ball cricket in the last two years, he's been brilliant, and he is also someone that we felt thinks differently and will contribute in a very positive way to Mumbai Indians," Jayawardene said in a video released by Mumbai Indians on Twitter. "Especially when we have a group of players with the skillsets that we have, then we have a young group coming through as well. So that transition is something that we need to manage, and we feel that Mark is going to be the best man for that."