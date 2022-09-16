Boucher unveiled as new Mumbai Indians head coach

"Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport," Boucher said of Mumbai Indians in a franchise statement. "I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit."

"The way he [Boucher] has transformed South African white-ball cricket in the last two years, he's been brilliant, and he is also someone that we felt thinks differently and will contribute in a very positive way to Mumbai Indians," Jayawardene said in a video released by Mumbai Indians on Twitter. "Especially when we have a group of players with the skillsets that we have, then we have a young group coming through as well. So that transition is something that we need to manage, and we feel that Mark is going to be the best man for that."