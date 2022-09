Boucher frontrunner to take over from Jayawardene as Mumbai Indians head coach

Katich is one of the most sought-after coaches going around on the T20 franchise circuit. He has worked at several IPL franchises: from being an assistant to Jacques Kallis at Kolkata Knight Riders to being head coach at Royal Challengers Bangalore, plus two months as assistant coach at Sunrisers Hyderabad, a post he quit abruptly because of bubble fatigue earlier this year. Most recently, Katich was the head coach when Manchester Originals reached the final in the men's Hundred, where they finished runners-up to Trent Rockets.