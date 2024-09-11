Irani Cup moved from Mumbai to Lucknow

The 2024-25 Irani Cup, originally scheduled to be held in Mumbai, has been moved to Lucknow. The match, to be played between reigning Ranji champions Mumbai and Rest of India, will start on October 1. ESPNcricinfo understands that the match was moved to guard against weather interruptions, with Mumbai going through an extended monsoon.

"This year's Irani Cup match will be held in Lucknow and we are excited to host it," Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) secretary Arvind Kumar Srivastava told ESPNcricinfo.

This will be the first time the city will host the Irani Cup.

The match is scheduled to begin on the final day of India's second Test against Bangladesh in Kanpur, so players part of India's Test squad won't feature in the Irani Cup.

Mumbai beat Vidarbha by 169 runs in this year's Ranji Trophy final at the Wankhede Stadium to win their 42nd title.