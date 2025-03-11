Ireland cancel home series against Afghanistan for 'financial reasons'

Ireland have shelved plans to host a multi-format series against Afghanistan this year for "financial reasons" in a busy summer schedule which includes historic tours by England Men's T20I side and Zimbabwe Women.

Cricket Ireland released their international fixtures on Tuesday, including Women's 50-over World Cup Qualifying matches against Pakistan, West Indies, Bangladesh, Thailand and Scotland between April 9-18.

It also listed warm-up games for Ireland Women against West Indies and Bangladesh in Pakistan on April 5 and 7 respectively, ahead of their bid to reach the tournament for the first time since 2005, although the ICC is yet to confirm dates and venues for the Qualifiers.

Ireland Men will host West Indies in ODI and T20I series in May and June respectively, while England Men will play their first T20I series in Ireland in September, comprising three matches.

According to the Men's Future Tours Program (FTP), Ireland were due to play a Test against Afghanistan as well as three ODIs and three T20Is. However, all seven matches have been cancelled and, though this follows the example of Australia and England in not playing bilateral series against Afghanistan, Warren Deutrom, Cricket Ireland chief executive, insisted it was for financial not political reasons. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Human Rights Watch had called for Afghanistan's ICC membership to be suspended for human rights abuses.

"One planned series that won't go ahead for financial reasons is against Afghanistan," Deutrom said. "This decision is part of our management of short-term budgetary constraints, as well as our requirement to comply with the Board's mandate to deliver balanced investment across the organisation's strategic objectives."

Ireland have only hosted two of the 10 Tests they have played since becoming Full Members of the ICC in 2017. They secured their maiden win in the format against Afghanistan in the UAE in 2024 then won two more Tests against Zimbabwe, at home last year and away last month.

Ireland staged a "home" white-ball series against South Africa in Abu Dhabi last year in a bid to overcome what Deutrom described at the time as "current infrastructure constraints" given the lack of a permanent home stadium and the high cost of temporary infrastructure.

Last August, the Irish Government approved the development of a permanent international cricket stadium and high performance centre in Dublin. The first phase, including a main cricket oval, permanent seating for 4,000 people and the high performance centre is due for completion in 2028 with a view to preparing Ireland to co-host the 2030 T20 World Cup alongside England and Scotland.

"Off the field, recent Programme for Government announcements will enable us to continue our planning for the new Dublin stadium and for the 2030 T20 World Cup, while we're looking forward to announcing infrastructure and facilities investments across Ireland as part of our expanded Club Fund," Deutrom said.

Ireland Wolves will play Afghanistan A in four-day and one-day matches in Abu Dhabi next month as part of a tour which includes a white-ball tri-series also involving Sri Lanka A.

Ireland Men will also play in the European T20 Premier League with Scotland and the Netherlands from mid-July.

Zimbabwe Women will visit Ireland in July, their first tour since being added to the Women's FTP for 2025-29. They will play three T20Is followed by two ODIs.