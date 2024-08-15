Ireland government approves permanent cricket stadium in Dublin

It will be a new home for cricket in Ireland and will host matches during the 2030 T20 World Cup

The Malahide Cricket Ground is one of the temporary grounds currently set up in Ireland • Sportsfile via Getty Images

The Irish government has granted approval for the development of a permanent international cricket stadium and a High Performance Centre at the National Sports Campus in Dublin. The overall project takes the long-term view of preparing Ireland to host the 2030 T20 World Cup, along with England and Scotland.

Earlier this year, Ireland had to postpone the opportunity to host Australia for the first-ever men's bilateral series between the two teams because of the lack of a permanent home stadium.

Ireland currently has four ODI-rated grounds - Malahide, Clontarf, Stormont and Bready - but all of them are club cricket grounds with temporary seating. The cost of staging matches there, including significant temporary infrastructure, is too high.

In the last couple of years, Ireland staged their home fixtures against South Africa and Bangladesh in England. Later this year, they will host South Africa in Abu Dhabi. This new stadium will solve that problem.

The whole project will be completed in a phased manner. This first phase includes the delivery of a main cricket oval, with a permanent seating capacity of 4000, a high-performance centre, and facilities such as players' and officials' pavilion, and is scheduled to be completed in 2028. The proposed facilities will include both indoor and outdoor practice and training areas.

"Today's announcement is absolutely fantastic," Warren Deutrom, the CEO of Cricket Ireland, said. "It is a huge tribute to everybody involved at all levels in Irish cricket who have got us to the stage whereby the government genuinely regards us as a sport of national significance worthy of major investment.

"For me, it is probably up there in terms of significance with the day that we became a Full Member of the ICC. These facilities will help drive the sport forward - they will significantly assist our highest-performing players nationally and provincially to prepare, train and perform better on the world stage.