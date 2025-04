Is MS Dhoni the oldest man to captain in all T20 matches?

This was the first case in a women's ODI of two bowlers taking five wickets apiece. It's also happened just once in men's ODIs, back in 1977 when Greg Chappell took 5 for 20 and Gary Cosier 5 for 18 for Australia against England with their medium pace at Edgbaston . "It wasn't a day for the regular bowlers," wrote Chappell, Australia's captain that day. "At our lower pace we made the ball bend in the air and seam off the pitch, and with the help of some undistinguished batting by the England batsmen, whose footwork often left a lot to be desired, we finished off the innings for 171."