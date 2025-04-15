Is MS Dhoni the oldest man to captain in all T20 matches?

Imran Tahir (centre), who leads Guyana Amazon Warriors in the CPL, is currently the oldest captain on the T20 circuit, at age 45

What's the connection between Garry Sobers and the 1991 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner? asked Trent Jackson from England

I smell a sports-quiz question here! The Cheltenham Gold Cup, one of Britain's premier National Hunt (jumps) horse races, was won in 1991 by Garrison Savannah, trained by Jenny Pitman and ridden by her son Mark. The same year, the horse finished second in the Grand National at Aintree, just failing to pull off a double achieved only by Golden Miller in 1934.