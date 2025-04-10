Matches (8)
BAN Women vs THA Women, 3rd Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd Match, Lahore, April 10, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Recent Performance
Last five matches
BAN Women
W
W
L
W
L
THA Women
W
W
L
A
W
Ground time: 05:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W6 M • 301 Runs • 50.17 Avg • 77.77 SR
BAN-W10 M • 242 Runs • 24.2 Avg • 48.2 SR
THA-W9 M • 473 Runs • 52.56 Avg • 71.34 SR
THA-W9 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 65.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BAN-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.01 Econ • 42.5 SR
BAN-W10 M • 8 Wkts • 3.74 Econ • 59 SR
THA-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 30.93 SR
THA-W7 M • 14 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 20.57 SR
Squad
BAN-W
THA-W
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
Match details
|Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1444
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
|Match days
|10 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier News
Six teams, two World Cup spots on offer, many intrigues
Bangladesh and West Indies are the favourites, but if Pakistan raise their game at home, the calculations could change