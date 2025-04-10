Matches (8)
BAN Women vs THA Women, 3rd Match at Lahore, WWC Qualifier, Apr 10 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Match, Lahore, April 10, 2025, ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Thailand Women FlagThailand Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 05:17
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Sharmin Akhter
6 M • 301 Runs • 50.17 Avg • 77.77 SR
Fargana Hoque
10 M • 242 Runs • 24.2 Avg • 48.2 SR
N Chantham
9 M • 473 Runs • 52.56 Avg • 71.34 SR
N Chaiwai
9 M • 244 Runs • 40.67 Avg • 65.24 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Nahida Akter
10 M • 12 Wkts • 4.01 Econ • 42.5 SR
Rabeya Khan
10 M • 8 Wkts • 3.74 Econ • 59 SR
T Putthawong
9 M • 15 Wkts • 2.9 Econ • 30.93 SR
S Laomi
7 M • 14 Wkts • 3.58 Econ • 20.57 SR
Squad
BAN-W
THA-W
Player
Role
Nigar Sultana † (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dilara Akter 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Fahima Khatun 
Bowler
Fargana Hoque 
Top order Batter
Fariha Trisna 
Bowler
Ishma Tanjim 
Allrounder
Jannatul Ferdus 
-
Marufa Akter 
Bowler
Sobhana Mostary 
Middle order Batter
Nahida Akter 
Bowler
Rabeya Khan 
Allrounder
Ritu Moni 
Allrounder
Sharmin Akhter 
Opening Batter
Shorna Akter 
Allrounder
Sumaiya Akther 
-
Match details
Lahore City Cricket Association Ground
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1444
Hours of play (local time)9.30 start, First Session 9.30-12.40, Interval 12.40-13.10, Second Session 13.10-16.20
Match days10 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier

TeamMWLPT
BAN-W----
IRE-W----
PAK-W----
SCO-W----
THA-W----
WI-W----
Full Table