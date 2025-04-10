Fahima-Ferdus' achievement 'is inspiring for the team', says captain Sultana

Nigar Sultana scored an 80-ball 101. Bangladesh put up their highest score in ODIs - 271. They then bowled Thailand out for 93 to record their biggest win in terms of runs in the format - 178. The most remarkable event in the win in the World Cup qualifying match in Lahore, though, was Fahima Khatun and Jannatul Ferdus , the spin twins, picking up five wickets each, the first time it has happened in women's ODI cricket.

"Such a record, where two bowlers pick up five-wicket hauls in an innings, is a remarkable achievement," Sultana said in a video released by the BCB. "Their contribution today is inspiring for the team. I am hoping they continue to do similar things in the rest of the games."

In another BCB video, where legspinner Fahima, who took 5 for 21 in 8.5 overs, and Ferdus, the offspinner who returned 5 for 7 in five overs, chat with each other, Fahima said, "Of course it's reason to be very happy. I have had the opportunity to do this before, pick up five wickets in an innings, but I haven't been able to do it, so this is very pleasing.

"I must say that the end I was bowling from, when I started bowling, I felt that I would pick up three wickets today. I felt I had more wicket-taking options. Fortunately, it worked out."

In an ODI career that's worth 45 matches now, Fahima had two three-wicket hauls but never a five-for. In T20Is, she has one four-for. For Ferdus, playing just her third ODI and seventh game for Bangladesh overall, it was well beyond anything she had achieved - the five wickets took her tally to eight, across formats.

"This is the first time I have picked up five wickets for Bangladesh," Ferdus said. "Of course, it's very special. The first time is something to remember for the rest of my life. It will be a wonderful memory. I started bowling late in this game, so I didn't think there was any opportunity to pick up five wickets. But I was trying to maintain the process, and fortunately it worked out."

Fahima had three wickets to her name - and figures of 5-1-8-3 - when Ferdus came on to bowl in the 20th over of Thailand's chase. Ferdus' first over was a double-wicket maiden. Fahima came back soon enough, and they had four wickets each soon after. Ferdus got to her milestone first, and Fahima got there when she finished off the match.

"At what point did you feel you could pick up five wickets?" Fahima, the senior pro, asked Ferdus.

"The thought had never crossed my mind. I was trying to follow the plan of bowling wicket to wicket. And, fortunately, I was successful," Ferdus replied.

The achievement of the two spinners overshadowed, somewhat at least, a remarkable innings from Sultana, the Bangladesh captain, where she walked out in the 28th over, but still managed to get to the three-figure mark. Sharmin Akhter, the No. 3 batter who was part of two century partnerships, ended on 94 not out, while Fargana Hoque , the opener, scored 53.

"It's our first win of the tournament, and I am very happy to have contributed to it," Sultana said. "It's my first century in ODI cricket, but there was no such target in my mind. The target was to take the team score to 250-plus. So, when [Hoque and [Sharmin] were batting, I felt that when I go out, I should also score at a good strike rate and score quickly. So that the batters to follow are in a position to take Bangladesh past 250. There was the opportunity, we grabbed it, so we got a good total."