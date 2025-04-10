Sultana century and Fahima, Ferdus five-fors give Bangladesh huge win

Bangladesh 271 for 3 (Sultana 101, Sharmin 94*, Hoque 53, Maya 1-28) beat Thailand 93 (Sutthiruang 22, Ferdus 5-7, Fahima 5-21) by 178 runs

Fahima, the legspinner, and Ferdus, the offspinner, shared all ten Thailand wickets between them, both recording five-fors. Ferdus was playing in just her third ODI and bowling in this format for the first time and ended with figures of 5 for 7, which included a double-wicket maiden in her opening over. The more experienced Fahima, in her 45th match, took her first five-for to finish with 5 for 21.

Thailand were bowled out for 93 inside 29 overs, their lowest ODI total , while Bangladesh secured their largest victory by runs in this format - 178.

As the result suggests, Thailand had little joy from the fixture, though it started with an early wicket. In the fourth over, Ishma Tanjim reached for a wide delivery from Phannita Maya and got a thick edge through to the wicket-keeper Nannapat Koncharoenkai . From there, it was all Bangladesh. Fargana Hoque and Akhter put on 104 runs off 141 balls for the second wicket in a partnership that set Bangladesh up. Hoque brought up her fifty shortly after the halfway stage, off 75 balls, and then showed an intent to accelerate. But she top-edged an attempted slog sweep off Onnicha Kamchomphu and was caught at midwicket.

That brought Sultana to the crease and her energy immediately upped the tempo. She found boundaries with the cut and the sweep and then began her charge against the spinners, with confident strikes through the leg side. Her fifty came off 45 balls, and she needed just 33 more to get to her century. Impressively, Bangladesh scored 77 runs in the last ten overs and topped their previous highest ODI score of 252 by 19 runs. The 152-run stand between Sharmin and Sultana was Bangladesh's highest third-wicket partnership in ODIs.

[File photo] Fahima Khatun picked up her first ODI five-for • CWI

The only thing they were unable to do was give Sharmin enough of the strike to get to a century. She was on 92 and facing in the final over but could only get a couple of singles. Four of Thailand's seven-bowler attack conceded at six runs an over or more, including three of their spinners. Bangladesh's attack was much tighter and more difficult to get away.

They opened with spin at one end in the form of Nahida Akter and Thailand negotiated the early exchanges well. Their opening pair put on 38 in eight overs before Fahima was brought into the attack. She struck with her first ball, which she tossed up as Chanida Sutthiruang played down the wrong line and was bowled. Fahima continued to puzzle Thailand as Koncharoenkai played for turn against a delivery that straightened and Nattaya Boochatham missed a sweep and was trapped lbw. Thailand were 47 for 3 inside 15 overs, and things were about to get much worse.

Fahima already had her fourth by then and was kept on in search of a five-for. She got there with the penultimate ball of her eighth over, when Onnicha Kamchomphu was hit on the pad in front of leg stump.