Ishan Kishan's 94* takes turbo-charged SRH to 231

When RCB finally got rid of all four of them, they could get in four quiet overs: only 30 came from overs 13 to 16. Romario Shepherd , who turned RCB's last game around in the final few overs around with the bat, threatened to do so with the ball here. Having been introduced only in the 15th over, he took the wickets of Nitish Kumar Reddy and Abhinav Manohar in two overs for just 14.