Bird flies back to Tasmania to continue Shield career

Jackson Bird will return to Tasmania for one more Sheffield Shield season after thinking his career was going to finish with New South Wales.

Bird, 38, started his Shield career in Tasmania way back in 2011-12 having moved down from NSW to begin a career that saw him play nine Tests for Australia.

He returned to NSW two seasons ago with a view to finishing his career in Sydney. He took 34 wickets at 17.20 in seven games last season to finish fourth among the Shield's leading wicket-takers for the summer. He will now get the chance to finish career where he started in Hobart.

"Two years ago, I probably didn't think I would get the opportunity to play for Tassie again," Bird said. "I am really grateful to be able to come back here and finish my career with Tassie after spending so many years here."

Bird is one of only five bowlers in Shield history to have taken 400 wickets and is only 35 wickets shy of going second on the all-time list while he is seven games away from playing 100 Shield matches. He is already Tasmania's all-time leading wicket-taker in Shield cricket with 350 and will likely add more.

Tasmania's high-performance manager Salliann Beams said Bird's return would be invaluable for Tasmania after they had injury issues among their fast-bowling ranks last year, and also lost star allrounder Beau Webster to Test duty at key times.

"I'm so pleased we've been able to find a role for Jackson that has been mutually beneficial," Beams said. "His talent and bowling expertise around our group once again should excite all of Tasmanian cricket.

"Our bowling stocks were tested last season through injury, and the experience of Jackson will give us another reliable option in a bowling line up, while being able to provide his mentorship to a bowling group that has an exciting future."