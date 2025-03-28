Henriques announces retirement from first-class cricket

New South Wales captain Moises Henriques has announced his retirement from first-class cricket having stepped away from the format part way through the 2024-25 season.

Henriques, 38, who played four Tests for Australia, will remain available for NSW in the One-Day Cup and has one season remaining on his current deal with Sydney Sixers who he also captains.

Henriques did not feature for NSW in the Sheffield Shield since early November with Jack Edwards, who had been named the one-day captain ahead of the season, leading the side for the remainder of the campaign where NSW pushed for a place in the Shield final before finishing fourth.

"I pretty much made my mind up before Christmas this year that it was time for me to stop playing Sheffield Shield cricket," Henriques said "It was an honour to be able to lead and play for this state for so long, but playing for NSW means leading not only through words and preparation but also performances.

"My body was still able, even at this ripe old age, but I just wasn't leading by winning games of cricket for my state in the longer format of the game which I believe you have to do at this age.

"We have a terrific group of younger players that will take over and move this great state forward and I will watch on with keen eyes. I'd love to thank them for providing me an environment to love going to work in."

Overall in first-class cricket Henriques made 6830 runs at 34.84 including 13 centuries and claimed 127 wickets at 30.75.

As an emerging player he was touted as a future star for Australia and made 68 and 81 not out on his Test debut against India in Chennai in 2013 but did not reach double figures in his next three matches, two more against India and one against Sri Lanka in 2016.

"I leave the team in great hands with Jack Edwards who took over and has showed such strong leadership already so early in his career," Henriques said.

"I want to thank Cricket NSW for their ongoing support. I've been a part of this organisation since I was 17 and they've helped me every step of the way. Twenty-one years on now, I hope to still offer my best in the shorter formats and will continue to do what I can to give back to this game that has given me so much."

New South Wales coach Greg Shipperd paid tribute to the impact Henriques has made on and off the field.

"What Moises has been able to bring to NSW on the field is well documented, but it should also be recognised what he has brought to the Blues off the field over so many years," Shipperd said.