Duffy replaces Tickner in NZ squad for UAE T20Is

Trent Boult, on the other hand, is all set to play his first international game in nearly a year. He opted out of a New Zealand central contract in August 2022 to pursue opportunities on the T20 circuit but the door was never closed. The Black Caps picked him to play the T20 World Cup in October later that year and appear likely to do it for the ODI World Cup as well. Boult will return to the squad for the England tour.