Boult, Jamieson back in New Zealand ODI squad for England series

Kane Williamson will travel to England and continue his rehab from knee surgery with the team

In a strong sign that Trent Boult will be picked for the upcoming ODI World Cup, New Zealand's selectors have included him in a squad of 15 for four ODIs in England, as they build-up towards the big-ticket tournament in October. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson 's return to the squad after recovering from a long-standing back injury is another boost to their World Cup preparations.

Boult and Jamieson last played ODIs in September and April 2022 respectively. Jamieson has been out of action since February this year and will first return for the T20Is against UAE next week.

Tom Latham will lead the ODI side in Kane Williamson continuing absence after he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during the opening game of IPL 2023 and subsequently had surgery. Williamson has recently started batting again and will join the side in England to continue his rehabilitation.

Mark Chapman and James Neesham will miss the ODIs as they await the births of their first children, while Ish Sodhi will return home after the T20Is in England and miss the ODIs to spend time with his family ahead of a busy season.

Compared to the depleted ODI squad that toured Pakistan in April-May when many of their players were participating in the IPL, New Zealand are back to near full strength with the return of Tim Southee, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Finn Allen and Lockie Ferguson.

"We're delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "He's been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery, and we're looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage.

"It's also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India. It's always been our plan in talking with Trent, along with a whole lot of other people around what their plan looks like for each individual, and Trent and I have talked that this is the right build-up for him as we lead towards that World Cup. We're still trying to be adaptable and flexible to what those players' needs are and we certainly haven't closed the door on anyone and this is a good example of Trent coming back and being part of our squad as we build up to the pinnacle event."

Allrounder Michael Bracewell, who is nursing an Achilles injury , remained unavailable for selection.

New Zealand begin the England tour with T20 warm-up games against Worcestershire and Gloucestershire on August 25 and 27 before the T20Is on August 30, September 1, 3 and 5. The ODIs are on September 8, 10, 13 and 15.

New Zealand ODI squad for England: Tom Latham (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Will Young

Ben Lister is a late addition to the T20I squad for the UAE tour • AFP/Getty Images

Tickner and Lister recalled for T20Is against UAE

Fast bowlers Blair Tickner and Ben Lister have been recalled to New Zealand's T20I side for the three T20Is against UAE next week.

Southee will lead the squad for the T20Is in the UAE that finish on August 20, and then join London Spirit in the Hundred for their last league game on August 25, and for the finals if they qualify. Southee and Ferguson are among 11 New Zealand players to feature in this season of the Hundred. Those players picked for the T20I series in England will link up with the New Zealand squad three days after the Hundred final.

New Zealand T20I squad for UAE: Tim Southee (capt), Adi Ashok, Chad Bowes, Mark Chapman, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Ben Lister, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Jimmy Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Blair Tickner, Will Young