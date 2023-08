Boult, Jamieson back in New Zealand ODI squad for England series

In a strong sign that Trent Boult will be picked for the upcoming ODI World Cup, New Zealand's selectors have included him in a squad of 15 for four ODIs in England, as they build-up towards the big-ticket tournament in October. Fast bowler Kyle Jamieson 's return to the squad after recovering from a long-standing back injury is another boost to their World Cup preparations.

Boult has been playing T20 leagues around the world after getting released from his New Zealand central contract last August. He played for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL earlier this year and recently turned out for MI New York in their victorious MLC campaign, where he was the tournament's leading wicket-taker

"We're delighted to include Kyle in this squad alongside his earlier selection for the T20 squads to play the UAE and England," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said. "He's been working extremely hard on his rehabilitation following back surgery, and we're looking forward to seeing him back playing on the international stage.

"It's also great to welcome Trent back into our ODI unit as he begins his preparation towards the World Cup in India. It's always been our plan in talking with Trent, along with a whole lot of other people around what their plan looks like for each individual, and Trent and I have talked that this is the right build-up for him as we lead towards that World Cup. We're still trying to be adaptable and flexible to what those players' needs are and we certainly haven't closed the door on anyone and this is a good example of Trent coming back and being part of our squad as we build up to the pinnacle event."